While we may not know exactly what the future holds for Owatonna, the city now has at least a roadmap to help guide the next couple decades in terms of the beloved park system.
In February 2020, the city of Owatonna formally adopted a Master Park and Trail Plan, outlining the future for the community’s vast system, which was identified as a key component in supplying a high quality of life to residents. Within that broader framework, there was a call for two additional master plans to help make the most out of a handful of areas in town: a regional park master plan — encompassing Morehouse Park, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, Kaplan’s Woods, Lake Kohlmier area and adjacent property along the Straight River — as well as a master plan for the Cashman property.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously voted to adopt both individual plans. Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma, joined by Andy Masterpole of consulting firm WSB, presented them to the council, acknowledging concerns that had been heard during the community engagement period.
“Over the past year, we have done a lot of community engagement, both online and in person, and have held open houses, but we recognize we don’t always catch everyone,” Tuma said. “We have noted people are concerned with protecting Kaplan’s Woods, not wanting to see that developed fully.”
Masterpole said the plan shows a “desire to keep it as woods” and as “natural as possible,” but allows leaders to consider the long term, including ideas like adding more biking trails and potentially a restroom along said trails.
“Everyone loves the woods — I grew up in Kaplan’s Woods, so those are my woods,” said Councilor Doug Voss with laugh. “Leave them alone.”
The regional park would combine the 276 acres from the aforementioned areas and allow for the city to apply for a regional park designation through the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission. With this designation, the city would then be eligible for Minnesota’s Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment funding. To apply for both the designation and the funding, a park master plan is required to demonstrate a clear and transparent community engagement process was utilized.
According to information provided by Tuma, the city and consultants conducted six focus groups with 27 participants, held two open houses, exhibited information at the Steele County Free Fair that resulted in 123 completed comment sheets, provided an online interactive map that had 1,949 unique visitors and gathered 212 responses from an online survey.
“There is lots of funding available, and we try to go get it, but the first question is always we want to see a master plan,” said Council Chair Greg Schultz. “If you don’t have one, the door is shut. This is an opportunity for us to get funds, that’s really what drives this.”
Concerns with the Cashman property, undeveloped parkland along 26th Street NW, were largely to do with managing stormwater, according to Tuma. The master plan for the property lays out a 27-hole championship disc golf course, a play area and a connection point for neighborhood trails.
While both plans to list out many new amenities to eventually be developed, Councilor Kevin Raney reminded the public this is a long range plan looking forward 10 to 25 years in the future.
“We’re no talking about amenities that are going to into the park tomorrow or next week or next month. This is a master plan, it gives us insight as far as what could go into the parks,” Raney said. “There are potential funding opportunities out there, but right now we do not have funding sources for these things. To talk about what is specifically going into a park, tonight I think that’s a little early. This iis a plan and that’s the extent of it.”
Several community members spoke during the public comment period to voice their concerns about the various park areas, wanting to see them preserved and not over developed.
Masterpole said that while these are master plans, there will still be many opportunities for public input and that each project would have to go through an individual project design and approval process.