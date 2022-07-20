For many years, each department within the city of Owatonna has been left to its own (communications) devices.
Whether it be internal communication, sending out press releases or utilizing social media, Communication Manager Deanna Sheely said consistency across the board has been missing from the equation. Since starting in September as Owatonna's first communication staffer, Sheely has been working diligently on filling that missing piece.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, the councilors unanimously approved the comprehensive communication plan prepared by Sheely, and they adopted a five-year strategic plan to advance the city's communication efforts for long-term success.
"Initially, when I arrived on the scene, I assessed what's being done currently and what other cities are doing to communicate with their constituents," Sheely said. From there, a Communications Task Force was formed and public communications efforts took off.
According to the draft plan, "ongoing and thoughtful two-way communications within the organization and across the entire community, and beyond, is essential." Sheely explained to the council the goals for city communication are to enhance awareness about city government happenings, become the primary source of information about the city through proactive planning, and communicate with target audiences to help them be "empowered to become more engaged members of the community."
Consistency throughout the city, however, has continued to remain top of mind for Sheely's efforts alongside the task force. While some of those elements are still in process, such as developing an executive summary about the city of Owatonna to include at the bottom of all communications, and developing a tagline, other items have already been completed. One such completed projects has been "cleaning up" the city logo.
"When I came on board, each department was doing their own thing, and there were so many different versions of our logo being used with different colors and fonts," Sheely said. "It wasn't a rebrand or even a logo update or redo, but it was just getting everyone on the same page by using the same image."
Looking into the next five years, Sheely said the strategic plan works similar to that of a checklist, with different priorities and tasks assigned to each year.
"Some things are going to move around — maybe it will not become as emergent and moved to 2024, or maybe something for next year will get done this year," Sheely said. "Things are always shifting."
Communitywide branding
Among the items on the five-year plan is participation in a communitywide branding project. While the city has a seat at the table, it is the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism sitting at the head of this initiative.
"This has been on our own strategic plan since 2021 and has been a part of the Owatonna Partners for Economic Development's strategic plan as well," said Chamber President Brad Meier, adding that there are several key players involved in what is truly becoming a communitywide partnership and effort. "We are all in agreement that we need to figure out how to consolidate our messaging a little bit better than we currently are, so people can truly understand what Owatonna is all about."
Meier said the communitywide brand will include obvious components, such as a logo and slogan that can be shared on promotional materials and signs, but will more so be about sharing the story of the entire community.
"We are going to be looking for input from the community on different aspects of what they believe Owatonna represents," Meier said. "We are also having some research done to reveal how we are being perceived from the outside looking in."
Still in the beginning of what Meier said will be a three-year project, the steering committee currently has a request for proposals out to find an agency that will help guide them through the communitywide branding process. Meier said they hope to have proposals and make a selection in September.
"We are currently engaging different partners and raising the appropriate dollars to do this project," Meier said. "The money will help develop the brand, which should take six to nine months, but then also provide the funds to do the actual promotion over the rest of the timeframe. After the three years, we can evaluate it and decide if it's working and if we should reinvest."
Meier said the end goal is to provide a better picture of Owatonna to help attract visitors, new talent, new business and more, as well as be a tool companies can use to help their own growth and aspirations succeed.