If you happen to enter Trinity Lutheran Church on any Thursday evening, you’d be met with the smells of a hot, home cooked meal.

Meals of Hope

Guests to the weekly Meals of Hope night at Trinity Lutheran Church line up for a hot meal. The church has been doing the event for a number of years, and recently expanded operations to include delivery. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Meals of Hope

Guests to the weekly Meals of Hope night at Trinity Lutheran Church gather to say a prayer before the meal begins each week to give thanks. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Meals of Hope

Several clubs and organizations often volunteer for Meals of Hope at Trinity Lutheran Church. Owatonna High School Key Club Members Addison Gwin, Ramla Yussuf and Harper Blado volunteer as often as they are able. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Meals of Hope

Nearly 40 volunteers help at the weekly Meals of Hope at Trinity Lutheran Church on Thursdays each month. Coordinator Sarah Weber said she hopes to increase the volunteer base to allow for more deliveries. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments