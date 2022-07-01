It has been nearly three years since Owatonna’s beloved microbrew and barbecue fundraiser contest set record-breaking attendance numbers, and organizers are ready to return with a bang.
While seeing more than 600 people come out for the fourth annual Chubb’s Brew-BQ Savor the Flavor Fundraiser in October 2019 left Amy Villarreal in awe, she announced this year Chubb’s will return with a 300-ticket limit.
“We loved packing the house, but I think we may have been pushing the max capacity last time,” laughed Villarreal, as she recalled the crowd inside the beer gardens at the Steele County Fairgrounds. “By limiting the number of tickets, it gives us a better way to plan and allows our barbecuers and brewers better numbers to make sure everyone can get their fill.”
The annual Brew-BQ event is held in honor of Villarreal’s late husband, Juan, who died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. The event began on the one-year anniversary of his death as a way for his family and friends to ensure that his legacy would continue on in the community that he loved so dearly.
While Villarreal said the committee felt it was time to limit the tickets sold, she is also excited to announce the event has been moved up one month. Instead of being close to the anniversary of Juan’s death, the event will now take place on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“We’re hoping not to have snow this year so we can really utilize the beautiful outside area of the beer gardens,” Villarreal said. “Who doesn’t want to enjoy some nice fall weather?”
Incorporating three of Juan’s favorite things, the annual event invites barbecue junkies and home brewers to duel with their flavors and vie for the title of champion — all while raising money for a couple of great causes in the community that Juan loved.
Proceeds from the fundraiser go toward the Juan Villarreal Jr. Memorial Fund — the nonprofit organization that hosts the Brew-BQ — and different local nonprofits are
selected to be the benefactor of each event. This year, the Brew-BQ committee agreed on three nonprofits to honor: Rachel’s Light, Hospitality House and Open Arms Suicide Prevention.
While the transition homes Rachel’s Light (for women and children) and Hospitality House (for men) were quickly agreed upon by the committee, Villarreal said she was particularly excited about donating funds to Open Arms. The Villarreal family has been friends with the Sikel family, founders of the suicide prevention and awareness nonprofit group, for a number of years.
“September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Jacob’s Run is the same day of the event — it was the perfect fit,” Villarreal said. Jacob’s Run is the charity motorcycle run hosted by Open Arms, in memory of Jacob Sikel, the 15-year-old Claremont boy who died by suicide in July 2012. Both the Brew-BQ and Jacob’s Run will take place on the final day of National Suicide Prevention Week, and Robert Sikel — Jacob’s father — has been humbled by being named a Brew-BQ benefactor.
“I am honored and grateful to be receiving a donation and to be a participant in the event — it’s so nice to see the money staying local,” Sikel said. “It will go toward future scholarships for graduating students, as well as merchandise we use to spread the message of suicide prevention.”
Come the day of the event, Villarreal said many things will be as they always were, but there will be plenty of new and exciting experiences. The doors will open up at 4 p.m. so the tasting and judging can begin, wrapping up at 8 p.m. where “things really change up” after the award ceremony, according to Villarreal.
“We’re not doing the silent auction this year, but we’re having quite a few different raffles and fun things going on,” Villarreal said, adding she isn’t ready to give away the tricks up their sleeves just yet. “At 8 p.m. everything is going to shut down so our brewers and barbecuers can enjoy the back half of the evening.”
Free Fallin, a Tom Petty tribute band, will polish off the night.
“We’ll know all the words,” Villarreal said, adding Juan would have known all the words as well, and would have been in the thick of the crowd singing along.