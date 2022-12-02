Since 1974, Silvan Durben has been creating elaborate and unique displays during the holiday season at the Owatonna Arts Center, never going with the same theme twice.
This year's holiday exhibition Durben titled "It's Christmas Once Again," and each room of the gallery hosts a holiday display with different themes.
From nutcrackers to paper trees, Durben said he wants there to be something for everyone to enjoy, including a classic display to elegant and understated.
"Christmas means something different to everyone in how they want to decorate," Durben said. "With the help of some friends, we've created a lovely exhibition that will resonate with everyone in some way."
Some might wonder how after nearly five decades, Durben still manages to never recreate the same display. Linda Peterson says it is because he is a "true creative."
"Silvan is through and through a true creative," she said. "He has this way of seeing things others might never even consider."
Durben recalled traveling to other art centers, galleries, exhibitions and displays all over the state throughout the years, adding that is where he feels most inspired.
"Many years ago, I remember seeing this fountain that was decorated with lights and tinsel," Durben said. "There was no water, but it just looked magnificent, and that inspired a tree we did here once that was mostly made of different colored lights."
Unicorns and other mythical creatures have also made appearances in the holiday displays. In 2019, Durben had the idea to repurpose a deer decoy and transform it into a colorful unicorn.
"We like to reuse things here and repurpose them," he said. "We have boxes upon boxes of decorations and fun things stored away that have accumulated over the years and it's fun to find new uses."
The decoy, for example has been covered in moss and given a woodsy look, covered in faux tile or, in the case it was turned into a unicorn, colorful paints were poured over it and a gold sequined horn attached.
"The point of these exhibitions has always been to welcome the old, young and young at heart to the Arts Center," he said. "I've always thought of these displays as our gift to the community."
One area of the main gallery this year features a scene featuring what Durben calls a "vintage Christmas scene."
"There's things from the past that parents, grandparents and kids can see and reminisce about," he said. "I want each area to have a different feel."
This year in the atrium, Durben, Peterson and Dianne Suarez had been hard at work for three days cutting 145 strips of paper and making at least 15 slits in each strip to construct a large tree and curling the paper with a flat iron and adorning the tree with small silver crystals.
Durben said he wanted this area to have a "classic elegance" to it, keeping things chic and simple.
Peterson said she saw a similarly constructed tree in Pinterest and thought her own interpretation would be a perfect addition to the holiday exhibit.
A collection of nutcrackers that have both been donated and permanent parts of the OAC's collection are in the main gallery and the large tree in the atrium has a green and gold theme.
Durben said he had a vision of having the green almost match the color of the tree, but when the sunlight comes through the window it "pops" and looks "magnificent."
The public is invited to enjoy all of the displays throughout the month of December during normal gallery hours.