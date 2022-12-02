Since 1974, Silvan Durben has been creating elaborate and unique displays during the holiday season at the Owatonna Arts Center, never going with the same theme twice. 

One of the large trees in the holiday display at the Owatonna Arts Center contrast nicely with the famous stained glass. Silvan Durben said he wanted the tree to be understated yet classy. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


One of many displays in the main gallery at the Owatonna Arts Center give a vintage feel of Christmas where Silvan Durben says he hopes everyone can feel a connection to Christmas past and present. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Volunteers spent three days constructing a tree from 145 separate strips of paper. The theme of this display, Silvan Durben said was "classic and elegant." (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

