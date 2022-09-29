Over the last two years, many beloved community events were cancelled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many have been able to return bigger and better than ever.
This now includes the Owatonna Fire Department’s annual Chili and Wild Rice Soup Feed.
The event is returning Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Fire Hall. While it acts as a fundraiser for the Owatonna Firefighters Relief Association, Firefighter Ryan Seykora said it is much more than that.
“It is a fundraiser that benefits the association to a degree, but the whole goal is more to kick-off fire prevention week and having an open house for the fire department,” he said. “It’s important for people who don’t know who we are to have the opportunity to see us and the station.”
Each year, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) chooses a theme to remind people to keep fire prevention and safety in the forefront of people’s minds. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” Seykora said the purpose of the theme is to encourage every household to make a plan for escape in the event of a fire, to talk about it and learn it so everyone in the house knows what to do.
According to the NFPA, 26% of reported fires between 2015 and 2019 occurred in homes, and of those 75% resulted in death or serious injury.
Firefighter Leila Kath also said she’s getting excited for the feed to return, as well as the annual Turkey Bingo.
“We’re bringing the Turkey Bingo back this year,” she said. “We haven’t been able to have these events for a while, so I think it’s good that we’re in a place where they’re able to happen again.”
With taking two years off, the fire department has experienced some turnover, which Fire Chief Ed Hoffman said is common for various reasons. The relief association, in part, helps to provide incentives to recruit and retain quality firefighters through the promise of a pension for firefighters who remain on staff at least a decade.
“Being a firefighter is a sacrifice for us and the families, but we do an important job in serving the community and I think it’s good for people to see just how many of us there are and get an idea of what we do,” he said. “We also like to have fun, and I think the open house is a good way to get more people interested in joining the department.”
The longer the department is able to keep firefighters around, the better, according to Seykora. He said a lot of time and money is invested in training. The longer firefighters remain on staff, the better for the department, but most importantly it’s better for the community.
“At the end of the day we want to invest in our firefighters and for that investment to pay off long term,” he said. “It’s a serious job and it’s hard sometimes, but it is also rewarding to be able to give back to the community.”
Guests can anticipate getting their fills of chili or wild rice soup along with some other snacks and beverages. They’ll also have the opportunity to get a look at the station, explore the trucks and meet the firefighters. If weather permits, Seykora said they plan to have activities outside for kids and adults such as an obstacle course, opportunity to spray a fire hose and more.
“A lot of times kids only get to see these things in books and on TV,” Seykora said. “I don’t think there’s anything better than seeing the kids get excited to see the trucks and the station and the gear and then seeing the parents get excited because their kids are excited.”