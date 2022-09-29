Over the last two years, many beloved community events were cancelled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many have been able to return bigger and better than ever.

Owatonna Fire Department

Owatonna Firefighters Leila Kath and Matt Halverson anticipate hundreds of attendees at the annual chili and wild rice soup feed coming up at the Owatonna Fire Department. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Fire Hall

The Owatonna Firefighters Relief Association’s annual Chili and Wild Rice Soup Feed is returning Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Fire Hall. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments