It was a beautiful day outside when Ash Williams made the decision to have her daughters walk home from school on Thursday.
This wasn't an uncommon occurrence, and the family lives close to the Owatonna Middle School, but Williams still decided to sweeten the pot and let the girls know she will take them out for ice cream at The Blast once they returned home.
Because of their close proximity to the school, Williams said she is accustomed to her kids getting home shortly after 3 p.m. when they walk. Regardless, though, she understands they are kids, and "lollygagging" and having fun can always sidetrack them.
That was until Williams' oldest daughter, Josie, came rushing through the door.
"She said, 'Lacey was hit by a car,'" Williams recalled. "I don't really remember what happened after that."
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 11-year-old Lacey Hoffmaster was struck by a vehicle when she was crossing at the intersection of N. Elm Avenue and E. North Street. After being looked over by the first responders, her parents took her to the emergency room following EMTs' instruction. After a couple hours at the Owatonna Hospital, Hoffmaster was transported by ambulance to Rochester to determine if she needed surgery. It was later determined she has a hematoma and small laceration on her kidney as a result of the crash.
While Hoffmaster is proving to have courage beyond her years while discussing the incident, she admits she has had some flashbacks, and the impact, physical and emotional, has been jarring. Currently, she cannot go near the intersection that is located only on the end of the street she lives on, and the thought of seeing a photo of the incident is even too much.
"It's OK, baby," Williams says to her emotional daughter. "We're going to make something good out of this."
Together, the mother-daughter duo are determined to bring more awareness to crosswalks and pedestrian safety throughout the city. Williams plans to address the Owatonna City Council Tuesday evening, in hopes to, "at the very least," get pedestrian crossing signs added to the three-way stop her child was struck at, but she doesn't want to stop there.
"I know for a fact there are other areas in town like this," Williams said. "I just want more people to pay more attention, to be a little more careful when they're driving in town — especially in areas with schools and walking trails nearby. Those are high pedestrian traffic areas."
Hoffmaster said she hopes the city will do a better job of clearly marking crosswalks, stating where she was struck is not marked clearly enough to prevent what happened to her from happening.
"I just want people to learn it's not OK to go blasting through intersections," Hoffmaster expressed with passion.
Recalling the crash
Walking home from school has never been an issue for Hoffmaster, and her time as a crossing guard last year has only increased the sixth grade student's safety awareness when it comes to crossing the street.
"Every time I've ever crossed there, drivers have waved me over," Hoffmaster said. "I always look drivers in the eye so they know that I am crossing, and I always know that if there is a turn signal or even if they are already stopped to still make sure they wave you across."
Hoffmaster said she was in fact waved over by the vehicle she did see before crossing North Street that day. She wasn't, however, aware of a truck that approached on Elm and decided to turn. As she remembers, she wasn't aware of the truck at all until seconds before she was hit.
"I yelled stop," she said. "I didn't realized I had been hit until I was flying through the air and hit the ground."
Hoffmaster remembers telling her sister to call their mom, limping to the curb and giving her information to the driver of the vehicle who hit her as he dialed 911.
"I told him my grandma is a 911 dispatcher, and it seemed like all the blood drained from his face," Hoffmaster said. Her grandmother had answered his 911 call.
Williams remembers hearing the sirens on the end of the block as she waited for her kids to come home, but admittedly didn't think much of it as sirens are heard for a variety reason at any given time. Her husband eventually wandered down the street to "see what was going on," another thing that's not out of the ordinary. But when her first born rushed into the house to tell her what happened, Williams said she immediately ran to the end of the street.
The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man from Waseca, was cited with misdemeanor failure to yield to a pedestrian. According to the Owatonna Police Department, the driver's phone was searched and it was determined he had not been using it during the time of the crash.
Moving forward
Hoffmaster will have to have a few follow-up appointments for her injuries, most in Owatonna but at least one with the trauma team in Rochester, to ensure she is in the clear and won't need surgery. While the incident was certainly traumatic, Williams said they know they are lucky.
"I am not trying to downplay what happened to my daughter, but we are fortunate it wasn't more serious than it was," Williams said. "She is over 5-feet tall, she's the size of a small adults. I keep thinking about all the younger kids that walk home through that area … What if one of them, one of the smaller kids, had been hit?"
Unsure yet of exactly what she is going to say to the City Council, Williams is determined to at bare minimum get pedestrian signs up at the intersection, and hopefully others, so this won't happen to anyone else. She shares that strong determination with her daughter, who is still healing at home.
"I would like the whole town town learn that there are busy areas near a school zone, and those areas have crosswalks even if they are not marked clearly or if the paint is faded," Hoffmaster said. "I am just hoping that people learn."
Capt. Josh Sorensen with the Owatonna Police Department said over the past few years, roughly one pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle each year while out walking in the city. He also said one is too many.
"We are doing efforts to try to prevent this, sitting at schools in the mornings and evenings and even in the downtown district, but it's tough," Sorensen said, noting he's unsure if people are just in a hurry, distracted or completely unaware of their surroundings. "It we can, we will take enforcement on these incidents, because it is something that is very dangerous for the public."
As the city begins their process of repainting crosswalks now that winter is ending, Sorensen encourages everyone — drivers and pedestrians alike — to be extra vigilant of their surroundings.