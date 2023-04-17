It was a beautiful day outside when Ash Williams made the decision to have her daughters walk home from school on Thursday.


Pedestrian hit

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, an 11-year-old Lacey Hoffmaster was struck by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at the intersection of N. Elm Ave and E. North Street. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
Ash and Lacey

Ash Williams comforts her daughter, Lacey Hoffmaster, letting her know they are going to "make something good" out of Hoffmaster being struck by a vehicle while walking home from school last week. Hoffmaster is recovering at home with injuries sustained to her kidney. (Photo courtesy of Ash Williams)
Lacey Hoffmaster

Eleven year old Lacey Hoffmaster puts on a brave face before being transported to Rochester to be checked for injuries following being hit by a vehicle last week. (Photo courtesy of Ash Williams)
Lacey Hoffmaster

A former crossing guard, 11 year old Lacey Hoffmaster is determined to take her experience of being hit by a vehicle while using a crosswalk to bring better awareness to pedestrian safety throughout Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Ash Williams)

