Born and raised an Owatonna boy, life truly came full circle for Keith Hiller.
Though he may have taken the scenic route to get here — with stops in Pelican Rapids, Blooming Prairie, Cannon Falls, Oakdale and Waseca along the way — Hiller is happy to report that the last 12 years he has spent as chief of police in Owatonna is everything he always wanted.
"It was always my dream job to come back and serve my hometown," Hiller said. "Yes, part of it was being born and raised here, but I truly think everybody here wants Owatonna to be wonderful. You walk around our community, and you don’t feel what is going on in the rest of the world. You almost feel like you're in a utopia."
Hiller, who has been sitting in the top seat for city law enforcement since 2010, is closing the book on his fruitful career at the end of the month, embarking on the next journey of retirement. With his wife Sherry also retiring soon, the couple hopes to take full advantage of their free time to be outside, sleep in, travel and unplug.
But despite the excitement of an open calendar, Hiller cannot help but look back at his career in law enforcement with warm feelings and content.
"It's been a dream come true," he said.
First generation officer
While it is common for careers in law enforcement to run in the family, Hiller came to the realization he wanted to be an officer on his own while still in high school. After working at various places in a number of jobs around Owatonna, including as a paper boy for the People's Press and at Happy Chef (where he would meet Sherry for the first time), Hiller knew at a young age that he wanted something "more."
"I realized I wanted something where it was fast-paced, complex and different every day," Hiller said, adding that he knew he didn't want to be tied to a desk or a factory line. "I wanted to know that I could make a difference in my professional career, and that's when I started to think law enforcement is the real deal for me."
Following his 1985 graduation from Owatonna High School, Hiller headed up to Alexandria Technical College to study law enforcement, finishing the program in 1987. He stayed north for roughly another year, working for the police department in Pelican Rapids, before a return to southern Minnesota for a brief stint at the Blooming Prairie Police Department. His career continued to evolve with a couple of years working in Cannon Falls and Oakdale before he landed in Waseca in 2004.
It was there that he first encountered Owatonna City Administrator Kris Busse.
"I got to hire him as my police chief," Busse said, who was the Waseca city administrator when she first met Hiller. "I was most impressed with his professionalism, his intelligence and his passion for law enforcement."
Busse said Hiller has always been an obvious "people person," which is one of the most important characteristics to possess when working in a position that serves the public.
"He's good with council, good with constituents and good with his officers," Busse said. "He has worked in a number of different roles throughout his entire working life … You get used to working with all different kinds of people, and that helps him in that role."
In fact, there was really only one hitch Busse can remember from hiring Hiller as Waseca's chief of police — his heart still belonged to his hometown.
"When I hired him, the one thing he told me is, 'I really want to get back to Owatonna, so if an opportunity comes up there, I'm going to apply,'" Busse said. "He has such a longstanding love for that community."
Luckily, it all worked out for Busse and Hiller, because in 2010, she had the opportunity to hire him again just 13 miles east down the highway.
Back to his roots
Anyone who has lived in Owatonna would say the town has a way of holding on to you, and Hiller is one such person who agrees.
"Growing up, I saw the amazing things people who came before us did and saw what the Owatonna Police Department and community were doing at the time," Hiller said. "I knew I wanted to put my small piece of passion into the department and into the community, because that's what Owatonna does."
He continued, "It’s just a well run city with a lot of good people. When you take a really big step back and look at the Police Department, the city, the school district, our health care, our nonprofits who are all really engaged, it’s all for this constant moving forward goal of betterment."
During his time in Owatonna, Hiller said he is most proud of the work he has put into his department — specifically in his officers themselves.
"Over the past 12 years, I have hired, promoted or assigned every licensed officer we have," Hiller said. "My greatest accomplishment is the talent acquisition here. I am so proud of finding people with amazing character, principles and values that emulate our community. It's not as easy as it sounds, but it is greatly reflected here by our talent we have."
One of those people is Capt. Jeff Mundale, who will be stepping into the role as chief of police following Hiller's retirement next week. While Hiller is quick to praise Mundale for all the hard work his successor has put in to his professional and personal growth, Mundale is not too proud to admit that his current boss had a lot to do with his aspirations.
"He promoted me to captain within six months of him being here," Mundale said. "You never know how long a chief is going to stay; the average is only three to five years; and if he would have left in that time, I probably wouldn't have been ready or interested to step into that role. He had a big influence by mentoring and developing me for this next step."
Mundale also credits Hiller with the development of not just the other officers, but important programs, such as the OPD chaplains and the reserve officers, still going strong today.
"I'm going to miss his positivity and his outlook," Mundale said, adding that the friendship he has formed with his mentor will also be missed on a day-to-day basis at work. "But he really set up the department for someone to take over without much major lifting to do. He is leaving us in a very good way, and he is making it easy for me."
Forever an officer
Although Hiller said there is nothing else in the world he could see himself doing beside serving as a police officer, he is ecstatic to become "just Keith" in his everyday life. Regardless, he knows so much of what has happened while wearing a badge is what has made him who he is today.
"Everything around the people has dramatically changed in law enforcement — from training to technology to equipment to perception," Hiller said. "But then there is also another constant, and that is the communities that I worked in; they were all very supportive of law enforcement."
From the kind letters to cookie drop off to hand shakes to waves going down the road, Hiller said the connection he's been able to make with the public is something he will always hold near and dear to his heart. Specifically, Hiller said it is knowing that people see how the local police approach situations with kindness, empathy, compassion and care.
"Those are more frequent than you think, and very proud moments," Hiller said. "They are why we signed up to do this job."