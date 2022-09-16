An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a victim nearly 20 years ago.
Cruz Corona, 57, was charged by summons last month in Steele County District Court with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16 with whom he had a significant relationship to, both felonies. Court documents show the alleged abuse took place in Owatonna on or between March 2003 and March 2005.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified in February of a past action sexual abuse, naming Corona as the abuser. The victim reportedly told police Corona sexually assaulted her in early childhood and that the abuse started again at age 14 when her family moved to Owatonna. The victim said Corona allegedly threatened to kill the victim's family if she reported the abuse.
According to the report, the victim said the abuse stopped when she was 16 after she threatened to turn Corona in to the police.
Corona's first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.
