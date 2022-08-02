A Dodge Center man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and gave her a concussion.
Justin Lee Jensen, 36, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation. He is also facing charges for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor property damage. The charges stem from an incident that occured on July 27.
According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy received a phone call at 7:32 a.m. from a female victim stating she filed a domestic assault report in Dodge County, but was directed to contact Steele County as the incident took place in Aurora Township.
The victim said at 1 a.m., Jensen allegedly grabbed her and body slammed her on the floor, put her against the wall and choked her following an argument. According to the report, the victim hit her head against the wall. The victim said Jensen allegedly hit her in the face multiple times and the two of them had been consuming alcohol prior to the assault. When the victim tried to leave, she said Jensen reportedly jumped on the hood of her vehicle and began punching the windshield, causing it to crack in multiple locations.
The victim met with the deputy at the Law Enforcement Center later that morning and she said she did not know Jensen’s current location, according to court records. The deputy reportedly noticed marks and bruises on the victim’s face, head and neck, an abrasion on the left side of her forehead and marks that were consistent with fingers on her neck. The victim’s ear was also red and swollen, according to the report. The victim told law enforcement she did not feel lightheaded or lose consciousness when Jensen was allegedly choking her, and that she could not recall her breathing status, but she was afraid Jensen would not let go. The deputy documented multiple bruises on the victim’s ear and back of her head, as well as bruising down her left arm that was already turning a deep purple color, according to court documents.
Deputies went to the residence of the incident and asked Jensen to come to the door, which he reportedly did by holding his arms in front of him with the “expectation of being arrested.” Law enforcement took photographs of cuts on Jensen’s hands and read the Miranda Warning, which Jensen reportedly waived his rights and agreed to talk to the deputies.
When asked what happened, Jensen allegedly said he “blacked out” and it “doesn’t matter anyway.” Jensen reportedly admitted to pushing the victim and punching her windshield, but he did not think he hit the victim.
On Thursday, July 28, the victim reported to law enforcement she had a signed medical release where she was diagnosed at the Owatonna Hospital with a concussion, according to court records.
Jensen’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.