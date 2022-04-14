A Faribault man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly sold more than 20 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in 2019.
Juan Jose Zamarripa Almeda, 39, was charged by summons Wednesday in Steele County District Court with first-degree drug sale. The charges stem from an investigation that took place in summer 2019.
According to the criminal complaint, an agent with the South Central Drug Investigations Unit was contacted in June 2019 by a confidential informant stating they could buy cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda. The informant said they could buy one-fourth ounce of cocaine for $350. The informant met with Zamarripa Almeda in the parking lot of an Owatonna business and the transaction took place in Zamarripa Almeda’s vehicle, according to the report. The informant allegedly gave the SCDIU agent a package from Zamarripa Almeda that weighed 8.99 grams and tested positive for cocaine.
A month later, an informant notified SCDIU they could purchase 14 grams of cocaine from Zamarripa Almeda for $500, according to court documents. A controlled buy reportedly took place at another Owatonna business parking lot and the transaction occurred through the informant’s car window. The package from Zamarripa Almeda weighed 15.2 grams and tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.
Court records show Zamarripa Almeda also goes by the alias Luis Alberto Salas.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.