An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly reported someone damaged his garage, but later admitted he had stolen a vehicle to damage it himself.
Jeffrey Douglas Burkett, 46, was charged by summons last month with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony, and falsely reporting a crime, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Aug. 29.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to a report of a property damage crash involving a work truck versus a home on Havana Road, while road construction was taking place. According to the report, an individual identified as Burkett had called a member of the Owatonna City Council stating they were upset with the number of construction trucks that were parking on Havana Road in front of his home. Burkett was allegedly "extremely upset and vulgar" to the councilor.
Police observed Burkett's garage door to be pushed in and bent of the tracks, according to court documents. Burkett allegedly told police he was inside when he heard a sound and found a truck in his driveway, claiming a worker must have hit his garage.
The owner of the suspect truck reportedly told police he had left the keys inside his truck when he left for lunch, but that the truck was parked on the street. He said when he got back, he allegedly found his truck in Burkett's driveway.
According to the police report, a witness at the scene stated they had an interaction with Burkett earlier in the day when they found Burkett looking into their truck, adding it made them uncomfortable.
Police spoke again with Burkett, who reportedly told them he had backed the suspect truck himself into the driveway and damaged his own garage "in an effort to get the workers in trouble." Burkett said he did it because he was upset with the number of trucks parking on the roadway, according to court records.
Burkett's first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.
