An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly led police on a short motor vehicle pursuit, ending in the vehicle crashing into a tree.
Davein Dewayne Rodgers, 22, was charged last week in Steele County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving. The charge stems from an incident that occured at 10:19 p.m. on March 10.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that ran a red light on Hoffman Drive and North Street. The vehicle allegedly continued east on North Street, drove through a stop sign on Cedar Avenue, turning north on Cedar. Speeds were recorded at 70 mph.
Court documents show the vehicle crashed into a tree at the intersection of Cedar and Nature Valley and had also clipped a light pole. Rodgers and three juveniles were located in or near the vehicle, with Rodgers located in the middle of the backseat with injuries to his head and determined to be the most injured party, according to the report. Police say the investigation initially concluded one of the juveniles was the driver of the vehicle.
The vehicle was towed to the city shop and police reportedly located three opened containers of alcohol, two under the driver’s seat and one under the gas pedal. Police allegedly found a pair of tan slippers in the floorboard of the driver’s seat.
On March 13, police spoke with two of the juveniles involved in the incident who reportedly said Rodgers had been driving during the pursuit until the crash. Police observed security footage from a gas station minutes before the pursuit that allegedly showed Rodgers getting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and driving away east on North Street and failing to stop at a red light.
Police identified the tan slippers located near the driver’s seat after the crash as matching the ones Rodgers wore to the Law Enforcement Center on March 9 to provide a statement on an unrelated incident, according to court documents.
Rodgers’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.