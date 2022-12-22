A Minneapolis woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly used a stolen check to make a purchase at Cabela’s in Owatonna.
Maura Rose Cory, 32, was charged by summons earlier this month in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony check forgery. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 7.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified last month of a suspected theft by check that took place at Cabela’s. The loss prevention staff reportedly told police Cory had written two checks for a purchase and one did not go through because it was determined it did not belong to Cory. The allegedly stolen check was in the amount of $424, but a $110 check from Cory was approved.
An Owatonna detective spoke with a co-account holder of the check in question, and she reportedly said the checks belonged to her mother and nobody had permission to use the checks. According to the report, the account holder had recently moved to a senior independent living facility from her home in Faribault, and a large dumpster had been outside the home to throw things away during the move.
Cory was previously convicted of felony theft in Steele County for a 2019 crime, where Cory and a male suspect had broken into multiple cars in Owatonna, Medford and Faribault and used stolen credit cards to make purchases.
Her first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.
