An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman, including choking her, following a verbal argument.
Angel Carrera Valdez, Jr., 26, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with one count of domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing one misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
The charges stem from an incident that occured on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police received several calls reporting an assault in progress on Academy Street East. When officers arrived, they located Valdez with scratches on both sides of his neck, a ripped shirt and scratch marks on both arms. Valdez was reportedly upset, talking fast and hard to follow with his statements.
Police allegedly found a female victim on the ground crying, clutching onto her left side and breathing heavily. The victim had a bloody and swollen upper lip, dried blood on her face and in her hair, lacerations on her left elbow and redness on her neck, according to the report. The victim reportedly told police she could not breathe and she believes she hurt her ribs when Valdez "beat her up."
According to court documents, the victim said she had been in a verbal argument with Valdez when she tried to leave the apartment, but he stopped her and put her in a chokehold. She reportedly said she could not breathe while she was in the chokehold and she began hitting him and trying to push him away. The victim said the pushing and hitting continued through the hallway and into the parking lot as she attempted to leave. Valdez reportedly hit her with a closed fist six times in the head and put her in another chokehold, taking her to the ground and putting a foot on her chest. According to the report, the victim said she hit Valdez in self defense and screamed for help, worried that Valdez would kill her.
Officers spoke with a witness, who was allegedly walking his dog when he saw Valdez and the victim arguing in a parking lot. The witness said Valdez put the victim in a "wrestling move" that could have been a chokehold, and saw Valdez get the victim on the ground and hold her down with his foot, according to court records.
The next court appearance for Valdez has been scheduled for July 7.