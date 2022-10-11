An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another male outside the East Wind Buffet.
Alex Jacob Guerrero, 23, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The charge stems from an incident that occured in the early afternoon of Sept. 23 outside the East Wind Buffet on Frontage Road West in Owatonna.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police took statements from the victim and a witness to the assault. The victim said Guerrero and another 18-year-old man allegedly approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle, opening the door and each pointing a firearm at him. The victim said he and Guerrero had "beef" the week before, and the witness got between them twice until Guerrero and the other male left in Guerrero's vehicle, according to the report.
Video surveillance from the nearby business reportedly shows the two male suspects walking toward the victim's car and pointing firearms at the victim. The video also showed Guerrero allegedly kicking the victim twice and running toward the victim and the witness.
Guerrero has no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
The second suspect has not been charged at this time.
