An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman, choking her while holding her against a wall.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman, choking her while holding her against a wall.
Jameze Cortez Powell, 21, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with three counts of domestic assault. One charge states the suspect allegedly strangled the victim, a felony. The other two charges are misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on Nov. 15.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified shortly before 6 p.m. of a domestic in progress on 22nd Street North. Dispatch advised police the suspect had left the scene.
Police made contact with an adult female, who reportedly said Powell had grabbed and choked her. Police observed the woman to be out of breath and had dried blood on her forearm and neck. Items allegedly appeared to have been thrown around the living room, kitchen and hallway, with blood spots and small blood smears on some of the walls. The television had a large hole in it and the female's phone screen had been shattered, according to the report.
Police reportedly spoke with a witness, who said he heard "a lot of screaming" coming from one of the other apartment units, and when he went into the hallway he saw the female and a child running. The female allegedly told the witness to call the 911, which he did.
According to court documents, Powell arrived back at the apartment complex shortly before 9 p.m. and was arrested.
Powell's net court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.