A Blooming Prairie man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly posted a stolen aerial boom lift for rent on Facebook Marketplace.
Ryan Jeffrey Hering, 32, was charged by summons earlier this month in Steele County District Court with felony theft. The charge is connected to an incident that took place on Jan. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified in January of an aerial boom lift that had been stolen from the parking lot behind the fire department, where the owner of the lift had been working on a project. The owner reportedly told police no one had permission to use the lift and the estimated cost of replacing the equipment is approximately $30,000.
Court records show several exterior security cameras on neighboring businesses provided still image photographs of a suspect vehicle with the stolen lift traveling west on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
On Aug. 8, the victim informed the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office that he had located his stolen lift at a business in Austin. According to the report, the suspect, identified as Hering, was attempting to rent the lift on Facebook Marketplace for $800 a week. Hering allegedly had the lift listed under his business, RJH Equipment and Truck Repair.
When police spoke to Hering about the lift being reported as stolen, Hering reportedly said he had been in possession of the lift for two years and had a bill of sale for it. Hering allegedly later told police over the phone he took the lift as collateral for not getting paid to fix it.
Police observed the same truck and trailer at Hering’s property that was seen in the surveillance photographs removing the stolen lift, according to court documents.
Hering’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.
