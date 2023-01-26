An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened a woman with a screwdriver before stealing the keys to her vehicle and taking off.
Nereus Roberto Montemayor Jr., 34, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and felony domestic assault. The charges stem from an incident that occured on Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police responded to Casey’s General Store on 18th Street for a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, a female reportedly told police Montemayor had taken the keys to her vehicle and had ran off. Montemayor was located moments later running through Fairgrounds Park.
The female told police Montemayor had allegedly threatened her with a screwdriver earlier that day while they were arguing and blocked her way from leaving the residence. According to the report, the woman said she convinced Montemayor to go for a drive with her and started driving at 60 mph through town hoping to be stopped by an officer. Montemayor reportedly tried to removed the keys from the ignition at a stop sign, and then took them and ran away when they stopped at the gas station.
According to court documents, the victim said Montemayor had threatened her with a knife a few days prior, and that he had been arrested for choking her in 2022.
Montemayor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3.