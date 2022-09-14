An Owatonna man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman, assaulted a man and spit at police officers.
Peter Russell Caudillo, 29, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with threats of violence, domestic assault, fifth-degree assault, fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Aug. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified just before 5 a.m. of Caudillo making death threats toward a woman on Mineral Springs Parkway. As police arrived to the scene, they reportedly saw a man and woman trying to hold Caudillo on the ground. Officers detected the odor of alcohol on Caudillo's breath and observed swelling and a small cut on the upper cheek of the male victim, according to the report.
The male victim allegedly said Caudillo had been threatening the female and had followed her out of the home. Caudillo then reportedly told the male he wanted to fight and swung at the victim when he stepped out of his car, hitting him in the face. The victim said he wasn't sure how many times he was hit, but that he was eventually able to put Caudillo in a "choke hold," according to court documents.
The female victim reportedly told police Caudillo bit her hand and told her several times he was going to kill her.
Police took Caudillo into custody and conducted a pat down of his person, allegedly locating a glass meth pipe in his pocket. According to court records, when police transported Caudillo to the Steele County Detention Center he spit at the officers twice, hitting the front of one officer's uniform the first time.
Caudillo has a sordid criminal history in Steele County dating back to 2011. Previous felony convictions include first-degree burglary and failure to provide registration requirements as a predatory offender. He has also been convicted twice for violating a harassment restraining order, a misdemeanor.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
