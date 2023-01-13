An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly dragged a woman into his apartment and prevented her from leaving.
Miguel Angel Cordova, 23, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with false imprisonment and threats of violence, both felonies. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Dec. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to an apartment complex on Cherry Street Northeast for a report of a domestic assault in progress. The reporting party allegedly told police a female began pounding on his door asking him to call the police when Cordova appeared and grabbed the woman, dragging her to Cordova's apartment. The reporting party said the woman was screaming "help me" and trying to get away from Cordova, continuing to scream when she was back inside the apartment, according to the report. The reporting party also allegedly heard Cordova tell the woman he was going to kill her.
The woman was reportedly pregnant.
According to court records, another witness heard the screaming from inside the apartment and could hear the woman crying. The apartment manager gave police access to video footage, where it reportedly showed Cordova running after the woman, grabbing her, pushing her against the wall and dragging her to his apartment. The video also shows Cordova preventing the woman from walking away, and at one point where the woman falls the ground Cordova continues to take her back to his apartment, according to the report.
Cordova was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.