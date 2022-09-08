A Faribault man allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase through two counties, then asked them for another hit off his methamphetamine pipe.
Robert Vern Morgan, 39, reportedly claimed he had immunity from stopping for police after the pursuit that started on Highway 14 in Dodge County and ended in Owatonna on Monday.
Morgan is now charged in Dodge County District Court with felony fleeing police, felony drug possession and misdemeanor driving infractions. A DWI charge might be added, pending test results.
A Dodge County sheriff deputy tried to pull Morgan over for tailgating and crossing the fog line in a pickup on Highway 14, according to a court complaint. An ensuing pursuit reached up to 100 mph, the charges say.
Morgan reportedly kept going after he ran over a tire deflation device on the east edge of Owatonna. He eventually came to a stop on the Hoffman Drive ramp to I-35 after his tires deflated.
After he was arrested Morgan reportedly claimed he had a fictional “do not apprehend order” and said “I do not have to stop for cops.”
Morgan allegedly had a pipe with meth residue. As he was being read his rights, he reportedly kept interrupting to ask for another hit off his pipe.
A second search allegedly found a small amount of meth in Morgan’s pocket.
Bail was set at $5,000 and Morgan was ordered to make a first court appearance next Wednesday.
Morgan also has a pending drug possession charge in Rice County after he went to the Faribault Police Station lobby in December. He reportedly had a large knife with him and a pipe with meth residue.
He reported his parents had just died and people were chasing him. His parents were “alive and well” and “concerned about his mental health,” according to the court complaint filed in that case.
