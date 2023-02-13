An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly attacked another man, holding him down and choking him.
Matthew John Camozzi, 43, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with domestic assault by strangulation, a felony. He is also facing two additional misdemeanor domestic assault charges.
The charges stem from an incident that took place last Sunday night.
According to the criminal report, Owatonna police were dispatched shortly after 11:40 p.m. to a report of a domestic disturbance on Linn Avenue. The caller allegedly identified Camozzi as the suspect. When officers arrived at the residence, they separated Camozzi and another male, identified as the victim.
Officers noted the victim to have dried blood in and around his mouth and marks on his face, neck, arms and chest.
The victim reportedly told police he was downstairs when Camozzi came down and began yelling at him, trying to pull him off the couch. When the victim tried to get away from Camozzi, he allegedly used his forearm to press on the victim’s neck toward the ground. Camozzi reportedly repeated this several times, and the victim said he felt light-headed and was afraid for his safety. According to court documents, the victim said Camozzi had backhanded him two nights prior and had slapped him across the face the night before.
Based on the victim’s statement, physical condition, admission of fear and condition of the location the alleged assault took place, Camozzi was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. Court records state officers detected the odor of alcohol on Camozzi as he was being arrested.
Camozzi’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 22.