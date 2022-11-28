An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman as she was trying to leave a residence. The police were initially called, however, after the suspect was “accidentally hit by a vehicle,” according to court documents.
An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman as she was trying to leave a residence. The police were initially called, however, after the suspect was “accidentally hit by a vehicle,” according to court documents.
Darian Odell Simmons-Williams, 25, was charged in Steele County District Court earlier this month with one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation. He is also facing two additional misdemeanor domestic assault charges. The charges stem from an incident that took place Nov. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to Academy Street for a report of a male who was accidentally hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they reported located Simmons-Williams stumbling before falling to the ground.
Mayo Ambulance transported him to the Owatonna Hospital for his reported leg pain. Police say they detected the odor of alcohol on Simmons-Williams’ breath and that he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. According to the report, Simmons-Williams told police he “wasn’t going to snitch” and refused to provide additional information.
Police spoke with a female at the scene, who stated Simmons-Williams was drunk and allegedly put her in a choke hold when she was trying to leave the residence. She said Simmons-Williams refused to let go for a couple minutes and it was getting harder for her to breathe, according to the complaint. When the female got away from Simmons-Williams, he reportedly followed her and started pounding on the hood of her car when she got inside. The female said when she drove away, she felt something hit her car and that she believed Simmons-Williams and thrown something at it.
Police spoke to another witness on the scene who provided a similar account of events, according to court records.
Simmons-Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.
