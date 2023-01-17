An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Main Street.
Dustin Edward Ball, 32, was charged earlier this month in Steele County District Court with felony domestic assault. The charge stems from an incident that took place just after midnight Jan. 7.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to the area of Main Street E. and School Street E. for a report of an assault. The caller allegedly told police they were at a stop sign waiting for a train when they saw a man, later identified as Ball, punch a woman, try to kick her in the face, and continually grab her when she tried to walk away. The caller stated Ball had punched the woman maybe five times, according to the report.
At the scene, Ball and a female were spoken to by police, but neither party provided a statement for a report, according to court records.
At 11:45 a.m. later that day, police were dispatched to the Owatonna Emergency Room to speak with the female from the incident on Main Street. Police reportedly noted multiple injuries on the woman. According to the report, the woman told police Ball had tackled her, pushed her into a snowbank and dragged her about 50 feet. The woman reportedly said she did not provide law enforcement a statement earlier in the day, because she was scared.
Ball was arrested and transported to the Steele County Detention Center. According to court documents, Ball has been previously convicted for domestic assault three times, including a felony conviction in 2022.
Ball’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 25.
