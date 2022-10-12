An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman, resulting in an 8 year old witness calling 911 for help.
Andrew Graham Scott, 30, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with two counts of felony domestic assault. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge for interfering with a 911 call.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched late Friday night to Mosher Avenue for a report of a child yelling for help over an open 911 line. Dispatchers reported they could hear a male yelling and someone screaming.
When police arrived at the scene, a male and an upset female answered the door, according to the report, and a small child was located inside the home crying. When officers asked the woman to step outside, the male, identified as Scott, allegedly whispered in her ear. The woman later told police Scott had reportedly told her not to say anything to police.
Scott reportedly told police he and the woman had been arguing and it turned physical, but "not enough to the point where anyone was hurt."
The woman told police Scott allegedly began arguing with her and took her phone, and she then told the 8 year old to call 911. During the incident, the woman said Scott had her "wrapped up" and banged the bottom of his chin on the top of her head, according to the report.
The child allegedly told police they were woken up by the woman screaming for them to call 911. When the child tried to call 911, they said Scott allegedly took the phone away and began using his chin to bash the woman on the head. According to court records, the child stated they were afraid when the woman fell to the ground and Scott was standing over her.
Scott has a sordid criminal history dating back to 2009, including felony convictions for burglary, check forgery, domestic abuse, identity theft, receiving stolen property, drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Prior convictions took place in Wright, Stearns and McLeod counties.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
