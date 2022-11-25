An Austin man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high speed chase on I-35 with two small children in the backseat.
Carter Leon Montrel Harris, 22, was charged earlier this month in Steele County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and additional misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, speeding and driving after revocation. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Oct. 31.
According to the criminal complaint, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle speeding north on Interstate 35, reaching speeds up to 104 mph. After activating his siren, the trooper reported the suspect continuing to increase speed, reaching 107 mph, and driving erratically, including passing semis on the shoulder.
Rice County law enforcement deployed stop sticks at milepost 52, where the suspect vehicle reportedly hit them with the front driver’s side tire. Court records show the driver, identified as Harris, pulled over and put his hands up at milepost 55, and a female passenger and two small children under the age of 10 were inside the vehicle.
Harris reportedly had a warrant out of Mower County at the time of the incident. Court documents show his driving privileges were revoked in March.
Harris’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.
