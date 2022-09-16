The ongoing workforce shortage was once again a key talking point Thursday morning as the Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast series returned for another season.
Open to members of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, community and business leaders gathered upstairs of Torey's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna to hear from Sean O'Neil, the director of economic development and research for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
O'Neil presented on the current state of Minnesota's economy, the wins over the last several decades, the obstacles currently faced, and ultimately how it all impacts southern Minnesota and Owatonna.
Much of the information provided by O'Neil came from the "Minnesota 2030" report created by the Minnesota Chamber Foundation. The report was put out by the foundation in 2021 to get a long-term look at the state's economy.
"As we tried to really get a handle and measure on how Minnesota's economy is positioned for future growth, we looked at large range of different indicators and measurements, we kind of saw Minnesota's economy has two fundamental features we have to keep together," O'Neil said. "Minnesota has a highly developed and advanced economy."
Looking at a range of important economic indicators, O'Neil said the state stands out from others in the region by ranking high in a lot of areas, including high per-capita income, GED per capita and consistently having among the highest labor force participation in the country. O'Neil said Minnesota also has the fifth most diverse economy in the country.
"That helps buffer some of the impact when there is an industry downturn, we're not overly leveraged in any one sector," he said.
In Steele County, O'Neil pointed out the economic growth has been bustling. From 2019-2021, Steele County had the fifth highest rate of increase of new business applications, sitting at 82%, compared to all the counties across the state.
Despite a strong economic history, O'Neil said the state has seen slow economic growth for the past two decades.
"What happened, why did our economy go into a slower growth mode?" O'Neil said, stating there are four areas that helps explain this trend. Those areas include trailing in tech growth, regional trends, slow productivity growth and a slowing labor force and population growth.
"This is not unique to Minnesota, most states have experienced this type of slowdown in population and labor force growth," O'Neil said. "But without robust migration into the state, the rate of people entering the workforce which businesses can hire and expand at scale has just slowed over time."
O'Neil said there are parts of the country where they are able to make up for this slowed growth rate, but Minnesota would need robust migration but nationally and internationally to make up the difference. From April 2020 to July 2021, however, Minnesota lost a net of 15,947 residents to other states, a number that Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker said was "extremely concerning."
"We can draw our workforce from the region; we don't typically draw from outside the state too much, we're kind of just taking from our own state here," Klecker said. "So as a state if we're losing people, that's just going to be tough on everybody … I know a lot of things are happening in the city and so people are looking to branch out and a lot of people can work from home, so that becomes very appealing for Owatonna."
Despite his concerns about the migration statistics, Klecker said the city is focusing on the quality of life to continue to attract new residents and workers, while still having a large focus on ensuring the jobs people are interested are here locally.
During a Q&A panel with O'Neil and Klecker, Stephanie Olson, community relations manager at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna, asked what strategies can be used to try to recruit people back into the workforce, specifically those who retired early or simply never returned following the COVID-19 pandemic. O'Neil said while it's difficult to identify exactly who left the workforce and why, it will likely be up to businesses to explore local level outreach efforts.
"On the national level, many people age 55-64 just retired early, so would they be interested in coming back in some capacity?" O'Neil said, adding there could be opportunities to hire those people as a consultant or contractor. "Then there is the overall child care challenge for those who need access to child care and a flexible schedule."
"Increasing child care capacity is itself a workforce strategy," he added.
The Chamber Growth Breakfast series, taking place on the third Thursday of each month from September through June at Torey's, is sponsored by Cole's Electric and Fastenal. The events offers special presentations from experts around the state and locally that directly impact the business community. It is available for chamber members.
October's event will focus on transportation, with more details to come.