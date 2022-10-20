Candidates for Owatonna’s City Council came together Wednesday for a third and final public forum at the Owatonna Middle School, hosted in a first time partnership between Owatonna Business Women and Foremost Brewing Cooperative.
The forum featured those running to serve on the Owatonna City Council. Incumbents Nathan Dotson (Ward 1), Brent Svenby (Ward 5) and Dan Boeke (at large) came to the table, alongside political newcomers Molly Kerr (Ward 5) and Peng Olson (at large), to answer questions regarding personal qualifications, top issues the candidates hope to accomplish if elected, community engagement, growth and more. Newcomer Seth Madole (Ward 1) was not present as he was away on business. Questions were asked by OBW President-elect Annie Harman.
Councilor David Burbank, who represents Ward 3, is also up for re-election, but is running unopposed and therefore did not participate in the forum.
Accomplishments
After each candidate introduced themselves and their backgrounds, Harman asked if they were to be elected, what accomplishments they hope to achieve by the end of the term.
Incumbents Dotson, Svenby and Boeke echoed each other in saying they had been heavily involved in phase one of the streetscape project and hope to continue their work in seeing phase two completed in the revitalization of the downtown area, which includes restructuring of a public parking lot where Monson Eyecare Center is currently located. They each spoke about property taxes and would like to enter into discussions for opportunities for additional projects and amenities throughout the community to improve quality of life for all.
Kerr said, as a newcomer, she hopes to earn the trust of the community and solidify her representation of the people of Ward 5 and beyond, and ensure their needs are “actively acted on.” She said she wants to make sure all voices are heard regardless of where they live or their tax bracket, and she hopes everyone has the opportunity to voice their concerns and feels comfortable coming to her with those concerns so that she may do what she can to ensure those are acted on.
Olson had similar sentiments, saying she hopes to be seen as “approachable and accountable” and strives to listen actively to feedback from the community. She said she hopes to evolve the perception and culture of city government in terms of “engagement with intentional, proactive approaches to problem solving and decision making.” Additionally, she said she hopes to inspire the community to hold the city accountable to costs and time constraints with projects and programs, to be seen as transparent and to hold herself accountable as well.
Community engagement
When asked what community engagement means to them, and how they would use that to make informed decisions, each candidate highlighted the importance of open communication with the people.
Kerr said community engagement means going out and meeting with the constituents where they are at and asking how they want the council to move forward with projects. Town halls related to specific projects or other open lines of communication are essential for the community, feeling she and the other council members would be seen as approachable by email, social media, or in person. She said finding out what people want and need is part of her every day job and how that would affect her decision making involves actively and intentionally taking into consideration the feedback from the community.
Boeke said his contact information is readily available to the community, but acknowledges that communication is a two-way street. He said people in the community need to reach out to the council members as well. He said with taxes being a large concern among the community and a large talking point amongst the newcomers and incumbents, he is disappointed only one person has reached out to him this year on the topic.
Olson said listening, sharing and connecting with the community, as it belongs to everyone, is important. She believes being “intentional with outreach” is important to meet the people where they’re at, and to open the dialogue and gather different perspectives with an open mind to make decisions and solve problems.
Dotson said he prides himself on his responsiveness to the community, saying he doesn’t feel like he only serves Ward 1, but the community as a whole. He stressed the fact that many issues the people experience are unknown to the council unless they are brought forth. He encouraged the people to call, email and attend council meetings to avoid them being discouraged and feeling unheard. “Positive things happen” when people bring up their issues and concerns, he said.
Response to disagreement
Harman asked the candidates how they plan to respond to a constituent who is upset or disagrees with a decision made by the council.
Each candidate stressed the importance of speaking directly to those who may disagree with how they voted on a certain issue or disagree with a decision as a whole. Highlighting the need for open lines of communication and actively listening to the issues of the community and creating a culture of understanding whether or not they fully agree.
Kerr expanded on the sentiments of the panel saying it is important to her to not shy away from difficult conversations if someone brings up an issue. She said she will strive to be transparent on her decisions and face any issues head on.
Dotson used a specific example of the community being upset with a certain business coming to town. He said he and other council members discussed with the group about the legalities behind the situation and explained why the decision was made and how it didn’t “make sense” for the city to fight against this business coming to town. He said not everyone left the meeting happy, but they did come to an understanding about why the decision was made and appreciated the openness in discussing a difficult issue.
Business growth
With many hurdles involved in business, Harman asked the candidates to speak on what they plan to do to streamline local business’ ability to grow in Owatonna.
Dotson said throughout his time on the council, the city has been working on this issue over the years. He said when he joined the council, the building department had a poor reputation and businesses found difficulty with inspections and more. He said his time on the council has in part, been dedicated to creating a customer focused business department in the city. He said the goal is to encourage people and businesses to come to the community versus a “you’re lucky to be here” environment and has helped to improve relationships with businesses and organizations. He said he wants to work with the state mandates and perhaps push back on some of those obstacles from the state that can hinder local growth.
Svenby, Kerr, and Olson stressed the importance of making resources more readily available to the business community. Kerr and Olson talked about having additional resources available with a specific outline on what a business needs in terms of documents and protocols so the process is more efficient.
Olson specified in order to be more efficient, there are opportunities to look deeper into some of the “antiquated systems” currently in place and replace them with technology to make the process easier for businesses.
Visions for the future and biggest challenges
Harman asked the candidates about their visions for the future of Owatonna and what they feel will be the biggest challenges they will face if elected.
Svenby said for him a key component for ensuring growth is having amenities the people want and providing the things people want in order to come here along with housing and workforce. He spoke about some planning happening currently that will hopefully open up more opportunities for funding for parks and additional amenities. However, he said the biggest challenge he feels he will face is keeping up with inflation and funding. There is a need for more money because not all projects can be funded so its essential to rely on the strategic plan to do what is best for the community as a whole.
If elected, Kerr feels her initial challenges in the role will be learning the ins and outs of council operations, but was quick to mention she is a fast learner and has minimal concerns on being able to catch on quickly. She also said addressing funding, budgets, housing and workforce development will be large challenges she is eager to tackle and hopes to be able to be a good steward of tax dollars and be as responsible with those dollars as she is with her own at home.
Boeke said during his time on the council, he has received far more input on what to do with the parks system than the budget. He talked about how the community appears to be seeking more amenities to bring people into the city. He said quality of life is what brings people to Owatonna, however, having the utilities available to accommodate that growth is an essential first step. As for challenges, he said funding is the “bottom line every year” and figuring out where money is coming from and how it’s being used responsibly is important and often challenging.
Dotson and Olson shared similar sentiments involving visions for the future in increasing quality of life, the workforce and making the community more attractive and affordable for newcomers. Dotson cited the strategic plan put out by the city each year and said projects like the wastewater plant need to be a priority so the community can thrive and to put faith in the long term planning strategic plan so the future can be predictable and stable instead of always being reactive.
Olson said challenges she believes she will face as a newcomer is being effectively innovative and budget conscious to bring workers, young people and families to Owatonna and keep them here.
The full forum, including additional questions answered by the candidates, can be viewed for free at OwatonnaLive.com