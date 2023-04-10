Kids divided themselves by age group and ran around the grassy area in front of the church to search for eggs. Each group had a special egg that would win them a bicycle. (Riley Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Twenty-thousand eggs filled with prizes, countless smiles and unforgettable memories being made were all present Saturday at the Christian Family Church in Owatonna.
As hundreds made their way to the church to take part in the annual Community Egg Hunt over the weekend, Director of Children's Ministries Holly Dodds was thankful a new aspect of the event went off without a hitch.
"The special needs hunt went so great," she said. "The parents were so grateful to be able to bring their children to the event just for them without a lot of noise and crowds. Some of them have tried coming in the past but have had to stop because of the crowds and noise."
Dodds said the event was amazing overall thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers with a little help from Mother Nature, but what really made her heart happy was the success of the first ever hunt for kids with special needs prior to the main event.
Dodds was inspired to set aside the time for these families after attending a children's pastor conference last fall where one of the groups spoke about special needs ministries. She also spoke with some of the moms in the church who she knew had children with special needs and asked them what they thought and was met with tons of support.
Because it was so well received, Dodds said the church will "absolutely" be allowing time for families who could benefit from the small crowds and less noise in the future.
While overall the event wasn't the largest the church has ever had, Dodds said about 1,250 more people came compared to last year.
"The weather was gorgeous and so much fun happening all around," she said.
While the egg hunts are arguably the most loved highlight of the day, dozens gathered in the church and the gym for carnival games, bingo and play on one of the many inflatable bounce houses and playground equipment pieces.
The Easter Bunny was also seen roaming the grounds, eager to chat with families and pose for photo ops.
Dodds said planning will soon be underway for next year's event and hopes the community will continue to enjoy the event for years to come just as they have for the last several.