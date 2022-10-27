A love for the land, life on the farm and a connection to their family's history, have been the driving forces behind one of the newest members of Steele County’s Century Farms roster.
Located south of Owatonna close to the unincorporated community of Litomysl, the 160-acre Rysavy farm has been part of the family since 1922 and is currently owned by Albert and Peggy Rysavy.
"Obviously there is a lot of history with this place that is tied in with our family’s," Albert Rysavy said. "Everyone has taken a real pride in it. None of my siblings (one brother and four sisters) were interested in farming, so they were happy when I decided to pursue it, because they didn’t want to lose this family farm; to them, it is still home."
The farm's connection to the Rysavy family began in 1918, when Albert Rysavy’s grandfather John Rysavy and his wife Frances began renting the land that is located in Somerset Township. Prior to that point, the Rysavy family had been working a 40-acre farm about 3 miles east of the current farm. There were six boys and two girls in the family, including Albert Rysavy’s father, who was also named Albert.
The Rysavys originally migrated to this area since there was a strong Czech presence centered around the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Litomysl. Both John and Frances Rysavy came to the United States from the Dolni Dobrouc region of what is now called the Czech Republic. In fact, Litomysl is named after a city in that region of the Czech Republic, which is home to the Litomysl Castle — a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The couple met in Minnesota after moving to the United States and then went on to raise their family on the farm.
"My Dad always referred to the 40 acres they lived on as a hill and a slough and a hill and a slough, so there wasn’t much to farm," Albert Rysavy said with a smile. "They were eventually a family with eight siblings and they outgrew it (the original 40 acre farm) and were looking for another one. They found this farm in 1918 and rented it until 1922 and then they (his grandparents) bought the farm and it has been in the family since then."
John and Frances Rysavy ran the farm for 25 years and it was then purchased by their son Albert and his wife Elizabeth in 1947. Albert and Elizabeth operated it for 35 years and owned the farm for the next 55 years until Albert’s death in 2002, which is when Albert and Peggy Rysavy, the current owners, took over the property.
Over the years, the property could best be described as a diversified dairy farm. When his father ran the farm, Albert Rysavy said they would milk up to 30 cows along with raising hogs. Of note, the Rysavy farm supplied milk to the Union Creamery in rural Blooming Prairie and they continued the dairy operation up until the early 1980s. His mother also had 400 laying hens and would deliver eggs throughout the Owatonna area.
Cropwise, they would raise corn, oats and alfalfa that would be used mostly to support the farm animals.
The current property now features 16 structures, which includes the original barn that was constructed in 1896. The family’s home was built around 1900 and when the Rysavy’s bought the land in 1922 it also included a corn crib, granary, hog house and hen house. In later years, many of the additional buildings were built by the elder Albert Rysavy along with help from his son and other family members.
"While I was growing up, I learned how my Dad was a jack-of-all-trades," Albert Rysavy said. "He was just amazing to me. Whatever needed to be done around the farm he would do it.
"One of the most amazing feats to me was how our house had just a small cellar to it and did not have a basement. He put the whole house up on two huge wooden beams and jacks, and every night throughout the winter, after milking he would dig out the basement. He dug the whole thing out by hand and then had a neighbor help cement the floor and put in the block walls."
He added, "My Dad would tackle anything like that. I used to follow him around and my Mom would refer to me as Dad’s shadow, because I loved helping him out. I learned a lot from Dad."
With six boys and two girls, John and Frances Rysavy had plenty of help during the farm’s early years in the family. Of course, many of the advances in farming which are common today were still years away and much of the work back then was done with manual labor.
"When I listened to my Dad’s stories, it was unbelievable the amount of physical labor those guys would do with farming. It was amazing,” Albert Rysavy said. "We have all the mechanization now but then everything was done by hand, milking the cows for one, they did all of that by hand. It was just a lot of hard work."
In fact, Albert’s Rysavy’s Dad (the elder Albert) used field work horses on the farm up until the early 1960s.
"My Dad was one of the last ones in this area to get rid of his work horses. He did field work with his horses for many, many years. He had stories galore about horses, it was fun to listen to him," Albert Rysavy said about his father.
One of those horse stories illustrated the challenges and sometimes perils of working on a farm.
"We always figured he (his father) was a person who had several guardian angels, because he had a lot of close calls with things. One time he and his brother were working in the field, and they came home with the two horses. They went around to the back side of the barn and my uncle was unhitching the team. My Dad was walking around the barn to open the gate so the horses could go into the cow yard to get a drink at the water tank, and the next thing he knows he is waking up spitting out teeth.
"They had come around the barn at a gallop and one of the horses had jumped over him or something and he got hit right in the face, and it broke several teeth and he got knocked out."
As a child, Albert Rysavy attended grade school at the nearby St. Isidore Catholic school through eighth grade. He later went to Marian High School in Owatonna and finished his senior year at Owatonna High School after Marian High School closed. Albert Rysavy went on to receive a degree from St. Mary’s University in Winona and later went to Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland for graduate school.
Upon the completion of his college studies, Albery Rysavy used his art background from college to get a job at a publishing company in Duluth.
"I always had a real appreciation for growing up on a farm. I think it is a wonderful place to grow up. You learn so much and there is a great variety. You learn a lot of skills, you are working in the great outdoors and growing things," Albert Rysavy said. "So, in the back of my mind I thought it (coming back to the farm) would be an opportunity I would pursue some day.
"In the meantime, I was working in Duluth and it ended up being a dead end job and during that time my Mom had died in 1987. My Dad was on the farm for about a year and a half just by himself, so I decided to come back to the Owatonna area and do some work in town and farm with my Dad."
Albert Rysavy returned to the family farm in 1989 and helped his father with many renovation projects around the farm including the addition of two corn cribs. The pair went on to farm the land until the elder Rysavy passed away in 2002.
"My Dad died from stomach cancer and he wanted to be out there cutting the hay even after he had his treatments for cancer,” Albert Rysavy said about his father’s connection to the farm life. "He loved the farm and he wanted to die here. This farm was his life."
Prior to his father’s death, Albert Rysavy started the family’s next generation when he met his wife Peggy in 1992. The couple married in 1995 and raised three boys (Albert, Elliott and Gabriel) on the farm.
"I didn’t grow up on a farm, so this was all new to me but I do really enjoy it. I like living on the farm in the country," said Peggy Rysavy, who grew up in Blue Earth.
One of Peggy’s mentors during her introduction to farm life was her father-in-law.
"When we got married, we basically took over the top floor of the house and my Dad had the first floor," Albert Rysavy said. "Because my Dad was a jack-of-all-trades, he would do it all, including canning and gardening after my Mom was no longer alive. So Peggy learned a lot from him about farming because I would be in town at work and they would do things together around the farm. She learned a lot from my Dad."
Albert and Peggy Rysavy continued to run the farm operation while their sons were growing up but have since shifted to a hobby farm status after their sons moved out on their own.
"I rent out most of the land," Albert Rysavy said. "I did run about a third of it up until a few years ago but I had help back then with the three boys around but now they are all out. I also work full-time for Jostens, so with that I decided to cut back."
At present, the Rysavy’s still raise a few steers and a few chickens on the property along with a huge produce garden that keeps them well stocked with canned and frozen vegetables and fruit throughout the year.
"My mom had two green thumbs and I learned a lot from her in regards to gardening and canning," Albert Rysavy said. "I never learned the whole responsibility of that until I came back to the farm. I learned it from my parents and we’ve been doing it ever since. We still have a really big garden. I have a hard time cutting back on that even though we don’t have the boys here anymore."
The connection to the land and the farm runs deep in the Rysavy family and it has been an important conduit to their past, especially during holidays and other family gatherings.
"When my Dad was still alive, at Christmas time my siblings would all come out to the farm. All the nephews and nieces would be here and all the floors would be covered with people sleeping overnight for several days. Even the next generation couldn’t imagine Christmas anywhere but the farm," Rysavy said.
"My siblings have always had a real love for the farm, and the next generation of my nephews and nieces have as well. Many times in the past years, when I was taking on a project I would let my nephews and nieces know and they would come out here because they love coming out here to help too."
Albert Rysavy said he is not certain if the farm will remain in the family for another generation, but he does know his family has helped create an impressive legacy that has lasted over 100 years in Steele County.
"My dad’s intent was to leave the farm in better shape than it was when he received it, which is really what he did, it was much improved and I try to carry on that tradition as well," Albert Rysavy said.