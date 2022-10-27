A love for the land, life on the farm and a connection to their family's history, have been the driving forces behind one of the newest members of Steele County’s Century Farms roster.

albpeg.JPG

Peggy and Albert Rysavy at their family’s farm in Owatonna. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)


mailbox.JPG

An original mailbox from the Rysavy family farm near Owatonna.
barn.JPG

The original barn that is located on the Rysavy family Century Farm near Owatonna.
crib.JPG

A corn crib on the property of the Rysavy family farm near Owatonna.
winterview.JPG

An overhead winter view of the Rysavy farm, which celebrates its Century Farm status in 2022.
lumber.JPG

Wood piled up for the winter heating season sits next to the Rysavy farm’s hen house.
silo.JPG

Corn cribs on the Rysavy farm overlook this year’s crop.
cow.JPG

One of the steers that resides at the Rysavy farm in Owatonna looks out from the barn.
aerial.JPG

A vintage overhead view of the Rysavy family farm near Owatonna.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

