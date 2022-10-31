Climate by Design International

A rendering of the new CDI facility. Officials anticipate the project should be finished within the next year. (Photo courtesy of CDI)

Mascoma Community Development (MCD) is pleased to announce the closing of $10 million in New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation to finance the construction of a 200,000 square-foot headquarters, including manufacturing and warehouse facility and equipment procurement, for Climate by Design International, LLC (CDI) in Owatonna. The facility will allow CDI to grow the company’s workforce and keep pace with increased demand for products, as well as continue to maintain economic impacts of the business in a low-income community.


