For nearly a year, students at Owatonna High School have had the opportunity to get hands-on, paid experience in manufacturing trades throughout the city.
Last year, the Career Pathways program received a grant through the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry to implement the Youth Skills Training Program (YST). This program allows students to gain real-life work experience in an industry of interest to them, while also filling open positions for local employers for students ages 16 and older.
To date, more than 50 students from both the Owatonna High School and the Area Learning Center have gotten this real world experience working for Climate by Design International and Wenger.
District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman said he is currently working to recruit additional partners for the manufacturing sector of the YST program, but now thanks to another $82,000 grant from the Department of Labor, he is excited to expand local offerings to students in the areas of health science, information technology (IT) and agriculture.
"This will help us enhance the work with our pathways," he said. "We'll be able to give students the full scope and open up more opportunities."
He said the program is available to all students in grades 10 through 12, and the goal is to get at least 40 additional students in the paid jobs through the program by 2025.
"In one year we've been able to get more than 50 students working in one sector," Coleman said. "There's a lot of interest with the students so I think once the door is open to local businesses students will jump on the opportunity to get involved."
Student learners will be able to work part-time and obtain academic credit and employment training through the program. Each employer will comply with existing laws and regulations for safety and child labor laws throughout the student’s employment.
“The goal has always been to create meaningful opportunities for students to learn about different industries and educate them about the many different pathways to enter into a trade or other career,” Coleman said. “The best way for students to understand what a job is like is to do it.”
Workforce Development, Inc. was also one of the grant recipients. MaryAnne Smith, youth workforce navigator, said she works with districts across the region with the program and has noticed a growing interest from both the student side and business side in getting involved in something like this.
"The employers are really excited to get young people in working and potentially retain them in the long term," she said. "I think the students are excited because they will receive industry recognized credentials through the program and they'll get the work experience to get a jump start on their careers."
Both Coleman and Smith agree that their respective programs act as a bridge between schools, employer partners and community organizations and to help all parties realize and meet a common goal.
"We work with some fantastic educators and administrators who are forward thinking in how to give high school students a leg up before entering the workforce," Smith said. "Our employer partners are also forward thinking in how do we retain young talent for longevity and economic stability in these small communities."
Coleman said more than 400 students have participated in job shadows or internships over the last couple of years in their respective areas of interest, but he hopes with expanding the YST program, students will be able to work and get that experience at the same time.
"The job shadows aren't a lengthy experience and they're not paid," he said. "Students need to work and they want to volunteer so with YST, they'll be able to do both in one place."
What students learn in the program goes alongside what they are learning in the classroom, Coleman said. There are broad prerequisites students need to have before entering the program, but any student in the district should qualify.
Now, Coleman said, the real work begins of seeking out additional partnerships with local businesses in the new sectors included under the program.
"I've already had several conversations with some local businesses about the program and now that we have the funding it's a matter of getting all the paperwork done and getting students in the doors," Coleman said.