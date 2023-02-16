For nearly a year, students at Owatonna High School have had the opportunity to get hands-on, paid experience in manufacturing trades throughout the city. 

Brian Coleman

Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman is working on creating new partnerships with local businesses to get students in the door for hands-on, paid experience in the workplace. A new grant for the YST program will expand to include experience in health science, IT and agriculture. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Youth Skills Training Program

Climate by Design International was one of the first Owatonna businesses to partner with Career Pathways for the YST program and employ more than a dozen students. (Photo courtesy of CDI) 

