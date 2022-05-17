While the Minnesota Legislature hasn’t quite completed its 2022 legislative session, the campaign for the incredibly high stakes fall election is set to begin.
The filing period for candidates seeking election to the Legislature opens Tuesday, May 17 and runs through the end of the month. Every seat in the Minnesota House and Senate is on the ballot this year, under district lines redrawn by a special redistricting panel in February.
Minnesota currently has a divided Legislature, with Republicans controlling the Minnesota Senate and DFLers the House as well as the Governor’s Mansion. Only once in the past 30 years has the same party enjoyed total control of the Legislature and Governor’s Mansion.
At the state level, divided government has become increasingly rare, as the country has polarized. Deep policy divides between the parties have also led to a lack of momentum on issues from taxes to public safety to education during this spring’s session.
While compromises in several key areas could be reached before the end of session, many of the boldest reforms proposed by both sides will likely have to wait until after November, when both DFLers and Republicans hope they’ll return to St. Paul with a stronger hand.
Having voted for every Democratic Presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter, Minnesota has a DFL lean that’s proven hard to shake. Republicans have high hopes that this will be the year they can do it, as voters concerned with inflation and crime sour on President Joe Biden.
Like the rest of the country, Minnesota has seen internal polarization. Twin Cities suburbs, which used to regularly elect Republicans, have now become DFL strongholds, while DFLers now struggle to get elected in Greater Minnesota, outside of college towns and Rochester.
The result is legislative elections that are as hotly contested as they ever have been, with fewer districts than ever before seen as truly competitive. In south central Minnesota, most districts are Republican held, and it’s almost certain to stay that way, even if Democrats have an unexpectedly strong election.
Unchallenged Republicans
Other races in the area could well see energetic local campaigns, but DFLers will face an uphill battle making inroads into seats that voted heavily for President Trump and Republicans in 2020, in what is expected to be a challenging environment for their party.
Sens. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, for example, will run for re-election in districts that voted 60% and 64% for President Trump, respectively. Neither candidate is yet facing a DFL challenger.
Sen. Jasinski, who currently serves as Assistant Senate Majority Leader, said that, with more than a third of the Senate set to retire or seek other offices, he could assume additional leadership responsibilities if re-elected.
If that’s the case, he pledged to use that influence to push for lower, more business friendly taxes, as well as additional investment in law enforcement and local roads and bridges. He also promised to continue to support greater parental rights in education.
Jasinski strongly contrasted his vision with that of Gov. Walz and legislative DFLers, who he said had disrespected Greater Minnesotans, pushed for excessive COVID mandates, and sought too much new spending instead of seeking to give the surplus back to taxpayers.
“The governor should be a rural person but he's not supporting what Greater Minnesotans want,” he said.
If re-elected, Sen. Draheim will represent a reconfigured version of his old district, which no longer includes Northfield and instead stretches all the way from Fairmont to Jordan. Draheim said he looks forward to representing many additional rural communities.
Draheim said that voters in his district are particularly concerned about inflation as well as public safety. If re-elected, he said he’d continue his work on the topic of affordability, from housing to health care.
“Everything costs so much now, I don’t know how young families are able to afford it,” he said.
District 19A
The DFL’s candidate in the Faribault area House District 19A, Carolyn Treadway, also brings a strong educational background. A longtime teacher and former School Board member, Treadway is running against Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, on an education heavy platform.
Daniels' current district encompasses part of Steele County, but with redistricting that will no longer be the case.
Treadway argued that not only is there simply not enough education funding currently, but that too much education funding is currently coming from local dollars. She argues that without more state funding, lower-income districts like Faribault are at a disadvantage.
“I want to be a voice that says less local responsibility by our taxpayers should be funding our schools instead it should be equitably provided by taxpayers throughout the state,” she said. “A wealthy city should now be able to provide more programming for their students and pay less taxes than what a resource poor community like Faribault does.”
In addition to fully funding the schools, Treadway promised to fight for the interests of local farmers and small businesses at the capitol. A part of that, she said, would be to ease the local and state workforce challenges with additional affordable childcare and workforce housing.
“I want to represent, on behalf of the people of Southern Minnesota, what our farmers and small businesses need,” she said. “Instead there seems to be some effort by particularly members of the Minnesota Senate and others that are attempting to give back to large corporations.”
District 19B
On the other side of the Senate District, in 19B, Rep. John Petersburg is seeking a sixth term at the Capitol. Petersburg would be set to become the chair of the House Transportation Committee if Republicans take back the House.
If re-elected, the Waseca Republican hopes to use his position to secure additional funding for local roads and bridges. Other priorities would include stronger funding and support for law enforcement, robust assistance for schools, and lower taxes for Minnesotans.
“We're collecting more taxes than we need to,” he said.