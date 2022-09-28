Elections are right around the corner, and several area organizations and businesses are coming together to allow the public to educate themselves on local candidates through several candidate forums.
For years, the Noon Rotary Club of Owatonna, in partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the Owatonna People’s Press, has been hosting midday public candidate forums. This year, Foremost Brewing Co-operative and Owatonna Business Women have partnered to offer City Council and School Board candidate forums in the evenings.
Roger Warehime, financial chair at Foremost, said as a cooperative, two of their seven principles include education, training and information, and concern for the community. Hosting the forums fit those purposes to learn about the candidates, because the people of the community deserve to be able to make an informed decision.
“We decided to host the forums in the evening because Rotary has always had them in the afternoon, and that time doesn’t always work for people,” he said, adding that the planning for the evening forums began after meeting with Annie Harman, president-elect for OBW. “After talking with Annie and realizing OBW was interested in something similar, we thought partnering together would be the best option.”
The mission of OBW includes civic awareness, and education through programs and civic awareness is a part of the organization’s key objectives.
Chamber President Brad Meier shared his excitement over the partnership between OBW and Foremost.
“I am super excited about this, it’s really positive and I’m glad to hear that additional forums are being planned. The fact that they’ll be at a different time of the day is great,” Meier said. “It’s good to see other organizations getting involved, especially this year where we want as many people to hear about the candidates because there are so many — it’s easy to get lost in that.”
Because of the sheer volume of candidates involved in this year’s elections, the decision was made by Rotary to not have those who are running uncontested to participate in the forums. The main one not seen at the forums this year is the county commissioners, all of which are running uncontested. The commissioners are: James Brady, John Glynn, Rick Gnemi and Jim Abbe. Commissioner Greg Krueger is the only commissioner not up for re-election, while Gnemi and Abbe had to refile after redistricting changed their districts to the point of needing an election.
“We’ve done it both ways where we have allowed uncontested parties to participate, but it is a bit of a challenge with the volume of people and number of elections this year, so we decided to focus on the ones that were contested,” Meier said.
Three of the four incumbents for Owatonna City Council are being contested this year, and four Owatonna School Board members are up for re-election, as well. A total of 11 people, including the four incumbents, filed for the four open positions on the School Board.
“The one that sort of gets glossed over a little is City Council, but there are three challengers this year. I think it is going to be a really interesting candidate forum because with three of the four incumbents facing challengers, it’s going to be a richer dialogue,” Meier said. “The School Board just has a lot of people and a lot of different opinions, whereas with the sheriff race we have two candidates who have faced off before and who can get into a war of words with each other.”
He said the congressional race usually draws crowds because of the higher level of office, but the candidates aren’t always able to appear. But people enjoy hearing from them in person nonetheless, he said.
The OBW/Foremost forum for City Council will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the School Board forum will be the following Wednesday at the same time. Both will take place at the Owatonna Middle School.
The Rotary forums are every Monday in October beginning at noon. The School Board forum will be Oct. 3, followed by City Council, Congressional District 1, State Legislators (Senate District 19 and House District 19B) and the Steele County Sheriff forum will conclude the forums. All Rotary forums will be livestreamed at OwatonnaLive.com.
Because of the large number of School Board candidates, the first Rotary forum will begin at 11:30 a.m. to allow for appropriate time. School Board Incumbent Nikki Gieseke will not be at the first forum due to scheduling conflicts.
Dave Burbank declined to participate in both City Council forums because he is running unopposed.