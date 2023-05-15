Supporting a family isn’t just about paying the bills — for these business owners, it’s also about spending quality time together.

Ellis family

Devon and Shelbi Ellis, with the assistance of three of their six kids, work in the shop to prepare their work vehicle to take on more residential cleaning jobs. Clearly Clean LLC has allowed the couple to both own a business and be family-focused. (Photo courtesy of Shelbi Ellis)


Ellis family

Devon and Shelbi Ellis launched Clearly Clean LLC last November, providing a variety of residential cleaning services to Owatonna and the surrounding area. Business ownership gives them the flexibility to parent their six children, who range from nine months to seven years old. (Photo courtesy of Devon Ellis)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments