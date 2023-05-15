Supporting a family isn’t just about paying the bills — for these business owners, it’s also about spending quality time together.
Devon and Shelbi Ellis launched Clearly Clean LLC last November, providing a variety of residential cleaning services to Owatonna and the surrounding area.
“Clearly Clean LLC is proud to be a family and veteran owned company,” he website reads. “It originated from Devon’s dream to create a business for himself and eventually expanded when Shelbi decided to join him in his work.”
The couple has what Devon calls a “mixed” family; he had two kids going into the marriage, Shelbi had three and they’ve since had another. Their kids range from nine months to 7 years old. Devon, an Air Force veteran, was drawn to business ownership because he needed a career that would leave him enough time to parent their six children.
Devon joined the Air Force in 2018. Following active duty, he worked as an air reserve technician until about a year ago, affording him more time to devote to civilian life. Devon attributes his time management skills to his Air Force experience, but he didn’t immediately know what to do after the military.
“I knew I didn’t want to stay in the Air Force my whole life, but outside experience in the military didn’t translate to the civilian side too well,” said Devon.
Devon studied business management to prepare for a career after the military. After speaking to a friend who worked in power washing, the two decided to start a cleaning business in 2021. Their business, Superior Power Washing, originally cleaned everything from houses to hog barns. Devon felt their services were becoming too diverse, and potentially confusing for customers. He decided to split the business. Superior still provides commercial power washing, while Clearly Clean focuses on residential services.
The Ellises run Clearly Clean together. Devon has years of experience in washing exteriors, and Shelbi brings her expertise in interior cleaning to the business. This allows them to offer a variety of residential services.
“Everything within your property line, we have the ability to come and take care of,” said Devon. “From your fence all the way to the inside, down to your bathtub.”
They hire short-term help when they need it, but the Ellises handle most of the work themselves. Devon says he gets more business with each passing year, but business ownership still allows him to focus on fatherhood.
“I have the freedom and flexibility to come home and help with kids,” he said. “And maybe I just want to spend the day with the kids and go out and do something. I have the freedom to do that.”
Devon describes family as his top priority, and says running a business with his wife has been an amazing change for their family life. Family comes first — but Devon says getting to know his customers is one of his favorite parts of the job. He conducts his business in person as much as possible, which he feels is superior to taking quotes online.
“You can’t have a walkaround with them, you can’t get to know who they are, and really know what their expectations are,” said Devon. “It’s hard to give them a good fair price when you don’t know exactly what you’re walking into.”
Devon approaches budgets and schedules with a military mindset — “overcoming and adapting” to keep every project on track. As he prepares for the busy season in house cleaning, he wants to remind everyone to clean their gutters every spring and fall.
“It’s very important,” said Devon.