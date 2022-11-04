For more than 30 years, Bushel Boy Farms has created an Owatonna legacy in growing several varieties of fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes all year round, distributing them locally and throughout the upper midwest region.
But they haven’t limited themselves to just tomatoes. In 2021, the company began growing strawberries in their greenhouse, and just over a month ago added their first vegetable, cucumbers, to the mix.
President Chuck Tryon said this is a big deal for the company and Minnesota, because the veggie isn’t grown here during the fall and winter months. Bushel Boy Farmsis the first greenhouse grower in Minnesota to grow cucumbers.
“We’re driving innovation for the greenhouse farming industry in the midwest with the launch of cucumbers, our first vertically grown crop in decades,” he said. “We’ve strived to build our brand on the premium flavor and quality of our tomatoes, and consumers can expect that same level of commitment with these new products when they see our logo in stores.”
Having a long history of successfully growing tomatoes, some might wonder why the company now decided to expand their product base. Tryon said the inspiration behind it was simple — multiple of their trusted retail partners asked what else they could provide.
“In the 32 years we have been in business, we got good at growing tomatoes and our customers trust the label, they know where it comes from and our retail partners began nudging us for what else we could do,” he said. “That in itself is rewarding that we know we did good at one thing, and we know we can do good at multiple crops.”
During this time of year, cucumbers generally come from Mexico, California or Canada. Growing cucumbers locally will ensure it is freshly sourced locally and similar to what the average gardener would be able to grow in their backyards.
“Because we only distribute our products in the upper midwest, we can allow our products to fully ripen on the vine and that way the full flavor is able to develop and we can let mother nature do what she does, even though it all happens in a greenhouse,” Tryon said. “As a company we want to continue to grow and take a broader approach by looking at innovation to see beyond a single variety and look to other ideas.”
He said in the coming years, they plan to add more fruits and vegetables to their portfolio, but finding the right growing conditions can get complicated and it can be a slow process.
The company is also looking to utilize various types of technology to track growth conditions throughout the greenhouses in both Owatonna and Mason City, Iowa.
“There’s a few reasons why we want to do this,” Tryon said. “First it gives us more coverage over our more than 50 acres of crops. We’re able to see more in real time, but also we, like many other businesses across the nation are struggling to find workers. So adding some tech aspects can assist us in doing tasks in areas where we can’t be fully staffed.”
Tryon said along with the tomatoes and strawberries, the company’s cucumbers can now be found at local retailers, including the Hy-Vee in Owatonna.
“This is really exciting to see it all happening after we’d worked on the idea for a while,” he said. “And we look forward to continuing to expand and grow great crops year after year.”