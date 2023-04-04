A beloved program through the Steele County Historical Society is returning after three long years away.
Jerry Ganfield, SCHS board member and tour guide, said the last few years the tours have had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the historical society was able to have a bus tour was in 2019.
"We're really happy to be able to have the tours again this year after having to shut them down due to the pandemic," he said. "We had one planned last year but it had to be cancelled."
Reservations for the day trip on Thursday, May 11, are due by April 15. Ganfield said many have already signed up, but there are still several seats available.
Over the years, the tours have taken guests up to the Twin Cities and as far away as the National Eagle Center in Wabasha and the Vesterheim in Decorah, Iowa.
"We always look for fun and interesting historical places to visit," Ganfield said. "We'll often visit museums and other historical societies in the area."
This year, participants will travel to the St. Paul Minnesota History Theater to see a musical production of "The Defeat of Jesse James." Following the production, the group will enjoy lunch and then head to the Northfield Historical Society to see its exhibit on the Defeat of Jesse James, recalling the actual events of 1876 and then return back to the Steele County History Center.
Ganfield said it was lucky that the historical society in Northfield and the theater were each featuring entertainment regarding the history of Jesse James and his crew of four who robbed the First National Bank of Northfield in September 1876.
During the robbery, a clerk working at the bank that day was killed after refusing to open the safe as the bandits demanded. Authorities were alerted of the attack when led them on a weeks long, 400 mile chase that ended in Madelia, Minnesota where they were captured.
"I came up with four ideas of what we could do for the spring trip this year," Ganfield said. "The executive board was really interested in this one, and I was too so that is what we decided to go with."
Traditionally the historical society offers two bus trips a year each with it's respective destinations, but Ganfield said participating in one activity in the morning, having lunch and then heading to another activity in the afternoon is traditionally how the event goes.
"People have a lot of fun on these trips," he said. "It's a great way for folks to get together and get out of the house and out of town for a day and go see something new and interesting."
The cost for the trip is $90 for SCHS members and $95 for non-members. Lunch is included. Those interested in signing up are encouraged to call the History Center for additional information, make a reservation and meal selection.