Growing up in a small town of Wyoming, Iowa, industrial technology teacher Mr. Marv Tjaden always had a passion for school. After graduating high school, Mr. Tjaden attended Winona State University to earn a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts Education. He then continued his education by getting a Master of Science in Elementary School Administration at Fort Hays University in Hays, Kansas. From there, he went on to teach industrial tech classes.
He has always felt a calling for education. Mr. Tjaden said, “I always enjoyed school as a student and always admired my teachers.” He has been teaching at OHS for seven years throughout his 35 years of teaching.
Mr. Tjaden has taught many different types of classes such as woods, welding, machining, construction, automotive and robotics. In the middle of his teaching career, Mr. Tjaden also helped to teach grades three through six. He said, “My favorite course to teach was probably welding.” Mr. Tjaden’s hard work in teaching students has not gone unnoticed. Senior Emma Wolff said, “His teaching style was adaptable so he was able to teach many different types of students. He was a very good teacher.” Clearly Mr. Tjaden has made an impact on his students’ lives.
Over his years at OHS, Mr. Tjaden has been involved in many committees. He has been involved on the curriculum committee, the core planning committee which helped to come up with ideas for the new high school and the pathways committee where he is a department lead. Mr. Tjaden has volunteered as well as been asked to be on these different committees.
Mr. Tjaden’s retirement is short lived as he is only retiring from teaching. Next, he is going to work for 3M in Brookings, South Dakota as a Production Packer. He said, “I will miss the interactions with students and colleagues the most.” Mr. Tjaden has done so much in his 35 years teaching and will be greatly missed.
