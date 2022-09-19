Hundreds of people took a culinary trip around the world Friday during the 13th annual World Food and Brewfest just outside of Owatonna. 

2022 Food and Brewfest

A handful of teachers and principals from the Owatonna school district came to support the fest. Many said they enjoyed the food and brews and were happy to experience dishes from other cultures. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Food and Brewfest

Desserts were abundant inside at the brewfest. Guests enjoyed carrot bars with cream cheese frosting; a Swedish staple, ice cream and a Thai dish of mango sticky rice. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Food and Brewfest

Matt Zurbriggen served up German bratwursts throughout the event. The brats were one of the favorite foods during the fest. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Food and Brewfest

Guests sampled brews from local brewer Door Number Three Brewing who took second place in the People's Choice contest. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Food and Brewfest

Along with sampling food and drinks, guests participated in yard games like Jenga. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
2022 Food and Brewfest

Abel Tekeste, owner of Hiwet Products provided samplings of his unique beer brewed without hops. Instead, he uses Gesho which is popular in his home country of Eritrea. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments