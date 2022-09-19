Hundreds of people took a culinary trip around the world Friday during the 13th annual World Food and Brewfest just outside of Owatonna.
Ashlan Zurbriggen, event lead, said this was their best year to date.
"It was wonderful," she said. "We had a great response from the community and the brewers, and they really seemed to understand and support our mission."
Although the Alliance of Greater Equity, or AGE, didn't set any official goals for their biggest fundraiser of the year, President Brian Coleman said the amount of ticket sales, donations and bids on the silent auction all greatly exceeded any expectations they had.
"I think everything about the event overall was good," Coleman said. "It was good for us because this led us into Welcoming Week, and the weather held out. We've gotten so much good feedback and suggestions for next year."
The group hopes to continue to grow the event and add to the diversity in cuisine and local brewers to pair their brews with one of the dishes.
Throughout the event, professional brewers taste tested, as well as the public to vote on their favorite brewery. Scott Zimprich and Scott Behne of Lucky 13 Brewing stunned the palates of the judges and won both the Brewer's Choice Award and the People's Choice Award.
"It was really great to see how supportive the brewers were of each other," Coleman said. "There were some clear favorites, but that didn't stop everyone from showing their support, and that's what we are all here for."
Menu items included authentic mango sticky rice from Thailand, Korean kimchi soup, German bratwursts, homemade sauerkraut, carrot bars with cream cheese frosting, Moroccan watermelon cucumber salad and more.
Dom Korbel, executive director for Community Pathways of Steele County, attended the event and said he was impressed by the different foods.
"Out of everything I've tried so far, there isn't anything I haven't liked," he said. "The watermelon cucumber salad was good and the brats are definitely a favorite, too."
Members of the Alliance plan to convene to recap the event and discuss what the fest will look like for next year. Traditionally the fest was held in February at the Steele County History Center, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they opted to change seasons and venues to accommodate existing restrictions at the time. The group felt since the 2021 Brewfest at Oakview was successful, they wanted to have an outdoor event once more.
Coleman said taking feedback from the community is important in their considerations for future events, and he thinks going forward the likelihood of the Brewfest being an outdoor event is high. He said he is looking forward to what next year brings.