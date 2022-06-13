Breakfast on the farm

Audrey Rame enjoys playing in the corn pit Saturday during the 2022 Steele County Breakfast on the Farm. This year's event was held at the Schmity Holstein Farm just outside of Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Despite the cool temperatures and drizzling skies, hundreds of people arrived at the Schmity Holstein Farm just outside of Owatonna on Saturday for a hot breakfast and family-friendly activities. 

Guests enjoyed waffles, sausage, bacon and more during the event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

The annual event invites community members to spend their morning learning about the importance of the dairy industry, touring barns, petting baby animals and making butter.

Kids of all ages were able to take photos with the baby cows on the farm. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Breakfast on the Farm is one of the main fundraising events for the Steele County American Dairy Association clubs and activities, including the Dairy Princess Pageants, dairy ambassadors and the famed malt stand at the Steele County Free Fair and other local events. 

Sawyer and Parker Carey take a peek at the snoozing piglets in the petting zoo area of the farm. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com) 

Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout despite the rain. and were impressed with how many people came out. 

Jaxon and Jace Farley practice giving some toy cows a bath. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

The annual event is generally loved by the community, especially by children who have the opportunity to get up close and personal with baby farm animals. 

(Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

One of this year's Dairy Ambassadors, Penelope Blazer, could be seen carrying small kittens in between participating in the activities under the tent. 

Among the many activities available, some kids got their nails painted with cow spots. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

"The kids are having so much fun," Jennifer Leuwerke said. "Living in town, we don't get to have these experiences often, so they were so excited to pet a baby cow and hold baby chickens."

Many children took turns putting on puppet shows for their parents and other guests. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Guests were able to take a horse drawn wagon ride throughout the farm. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376.

