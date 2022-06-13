...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Guests were able to take a horse drawn wagon ride throughout the farm. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Audrey Rame enjoys playing in the corn pit Saturday during the 2022 Steele County Breakfast on the Farm. This year's event was held at the Schmity Holstein Farm just outside of Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Despite the cool temperatures and drizzling skies, hundreds of people arrived at the Schmity Holstein Farm just outside of Owatonna on Saturday for a hot breakfast and family-friendly activities.
The annual event invites community members to spend their morning learning about the importance of the dairy industry, touring barns, petting baby animals and making butter.
Breakfast on the Farm is one of the main fundraising events for the Steele County American Dairy Association clubs and activities, including the Dairy Princess Pageants, dairy ambassadors and the famed malt stand at the Steele County Free Fair and other local events.
Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout despite the rain. and were impressed with how many people came out.
The annual event is generally loved by the community, especially by children who have the opportunity to get up close and personal with baby farm animals.
One of this year's Dairy Ambassadors, Penelope Blazer, could be seen carrying small kittens in between participating in the activities under the tent.
"The kids are having so much fun," Jennifer Leuwerke said. "Living in town, we don't get to have these experiences often, so they were so excited to pet a baby cow and hold baby chickens."