Last month, two volunteers unknown to the Owatonna community brought 16 locals together in the basement of Foremost Brewing Cooperative to discuss something uncomfortable: why they don’t get along.
The nonprofit grassroots organization Braver Angels seeks to depolarize American politics through programs designed to help people learn to listen and be receptive to those with opposing views, all based around an established foundation of trust. During that late February night in Owatonna, participants from around Steele County — as well as a couple individuals who came in from out of town — identified as either “blue” or “red” on the political spectrum. Despite that stark difference from one another, they shared a few much more important things in common: the desire to understand, the willingness to listen and an open mind to learning.
“What we provide in the workshop is a very structured program that helps participants go through that process of learning the skills on how to listen to what people are saying, and then in a very similar manner, learning the skill on how they can respond to what they’ve heard and share their own perspective in a way that is likely to be heard by the other side,” said Bruce MacKenzie, a volunteer who led the previous workshop in Owatonna last month. “One of the most important things that I’ve learned in all of this is that people will not hear you until they have been shown that you have heard them.”
MacKenzie will be returning to Owatonna next week on Tuesday, March 21, as one of the two volunteers facilitating a second red/blue workshop for new participants. The workshop spans three hours and is free and open to the public, though online registration is required to reserve a spot. Spectators are allowed to observe the conversation, though they are not allowed to interject during the session.
Roger Warehime, a member of the Foremost Board of Directors and one of the founding members of the coop, originally got interested in the Braver Angels group a few years ago, when he said he saw people “just not talking to each other” based on political views throughout the Owatonna community. After bringing Braver Angels to the brewpub in February, he said he decided it was worth getting an additional 16 people involved in the process.
“After our February workshop, I heard from a number of the participants that they were deeply moved by the experience, felt a renewed sense of hope, and wanted others to have the same experience,” Warehime said. “I also spoke with several people that wanted to attend, but did not for one reason or another.”
Because the red/blue workshops usually take place in two parts, Warehime said his idea is to eventually have the larger pool of people from the two separate workshop installments to participate in a larger, more advanced workshop at a later date.
It takes a community
Jeff Thiemann, the second volunteer set to facilitate next week’s workshop, said he believes there are two major impacts a community the size of Owatonna will see in having more people involved in Braver Angels: building understanding and learning important communication skills.
“There’s good evidence that the way the divisiveness is portrayed in the media and by politicians exaggerates the degree to which we dislike each other or don’t trust each other,” Thiemann said. “When you get past the sound bites and actually listen, understand leads to appreciation and respective — and when you really think about that is what builds a community.”
Thiemann said there is also two sides to the coin when it comes to communication skills being learned at the workshops: both how to listen and how to talk. Thiemann said it’s important to hone the skills in both of these areas that come from a place of openness.
“Maybe we’ve forgotten some good communication skills, being stuck in this debate or win-lose mindset,” he said. “These skills help us both understand and communicate individual viewpoints in a way that we can receive them and not feel rejected.”
The more people in a community have these important skills, Thiemann said, the higher the chance is other community members will have a positive experience in what could currently be considered difficult conversations.
Local impact
Despite living in a largely right-leaning community, with Steele County being considered a “solid Republican” county in presidential elections according to statistics collected by Dave Leip’s Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections, Molly Kerr said she went into the February workshop as a blue participant with optimism and hope.
“I had heard such great things about Braver Angels in general and had been on their mailing list for awhile, so going in I was hopeful it would attract people from Owatonna who really want to see both sides of things and come together,” Kerr said. “In the end it was such a wonderful conversation that in no way felt intimidating.”
Stating she personally always tries to avoid conflict, Kerr said she is grateful she took the opportunity to attend the workshop as the moderators of the discussions were able to naturally make the room feel comfortable for all involved.
“If anyone is concerned they are going to be attacked or treated unfairly, don’t be,” Kerr said to those who may be interested in registering for the upcoming workshop. “The facilitators lead such an open and honest conversation, and by going into this you really learn you have more in common with people from the other side than you truly realize.”
“It’s so easy for us not to have those conversation, because it’s not fun to be in an argument with somebody,” she continued. “But that’s not what this is — it’s an easy conversation to have.”