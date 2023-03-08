Telling Owatonna’s story — that’s what it’s all about.
Over the past several months, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce in Tourism, in partnership with the city of Owatonna and a variety of local businesses, has embarked on a communitywide branding initiative that is meant to help share with the rest of the world what the community knows Owatonna to truly be.
After months of research, including one-on-one interviews and dozens of focus groups, the consultants of North Star Place Branding have launched the next phase of the project: the online branding survey.
“We try to leave no stone uncovered as we discover your story,” said Sam Preston, the director of project management for North Star, during a chamber event in November. “Everyone will want to have the same voice, because we want people to know that the city has it together well.”
The survey, which can be located at BrandingOwatonna.com, encompasses several questions that had been asked during the January focus groups. These include questions such as what kind of car people would use to describe Owatonna, as well as what the best hidden treasures are within the community. The survey also asks participants to describe other communities in the area, and identify where Owatonna’s biggest needs exist.
“There is no greater advocate for Owatonna than the people who live here,” said Glenda Smith, director of conventions and tourism with the chamber. “When you are doing marketing, for whatever reason, you want that authentic piece to come in — you want to be reaching people that naturally connect with the community.”
Because of the honesty required to have an accurate snapshot of the community through the survey, Smith said the tool will also provide an opportunity to see what area’s Owatonna could be working on. She said it’s not uncommon for people living in one place for along period of time to become blind to certain, less than favorable things.
“It’s important for us to all recognize that when we are living here for a long period of time, we might not be fully aware of what the perception of certain things in the community really is,” Smith said. “We can’t address something we’re not aware of, so good or bad this research piece is going to be important so we know where to start.”
To get the most accurate and authentic snapshot of the Owatonna community, North Star said it’s important to have at least 3% of the population participate in the survey. Realistically, however, that is only 400 people.
“We’re hoping to get an even higher rate because we want this to be well represented,” Smith said, noting the chamber specifically is aiming for a minimum of 2,000 surveys taken. “I think that goal is very feasible, and honestly getting even more is also very feasible.”
The chamber is currently making a concerted effort to reach out to businesses, civic groups, nonprofits and the schools to reach as many pockets in the population as possible. Smith said when the survey closes at the end of March, they will look at the demographics to make sure a true representation of Owatonna’s population has been heard.
“If we feel we are missing a certain area, we will actively seek out to get more responses,” she said.
While the survey is being circulated throughout the community, North Star representatives are conducting interviews with leaders from the surrounding area, including Faribault, Austin and Albert Lea.
“We want to get their perception and find out what is rising to the top of what people are noticing about us,” Smith said. “Is it the same thing we in the community are perceiving from the outside, too?”
Once the research, both outside the community and the survey, is complete, Smith said a creative seminar will be held in the upcoming months, likely in early summer. The seminar will be open to the public and give the community and opportunity to view the “brand story,” which will include both visuals and language that has been pulled from the research as an important piece to Owatonna’s overall brand.