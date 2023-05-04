Being surrounded by agricultural land, Owatonna is a standalone community — and thanks to an ongoing effort by the local chamber, it is certain to also stand out.

Historic Downtown Owatonna

Branding Owatonna was developed through a partnership with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and North Star to create a community-wide brand for Owatonna. They will be unveiling the results of their research phase during a public community discussion, to be held later this month on a yet-to-be-determined date. (Josh LaFollete/southernminn.com)


