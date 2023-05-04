Being surrounded by agricultural land, Owatonna is a standalone community — and thanks to an ongoing effort by the local chamber, it is certain to also stand out.
After surveying nearly 2,000 residents from Owatonna and the surrounding area, Branding Owatonna — a project headed up by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism — is currently developing a new community-wide brand for the city.
Branding Owatonna is a collaboration between the chamber, the city and other local organizations. Its ultimate goal is to encourage more business development, attract new residents to strengthen the workforce and increase tourism.
People aren’t necessarily coming to Owatonna to stay for a week,” said Glenda Smith, director of conventions and tourism with the chamber.
Smith believes that attracting more visitors is the first step to achieving Branding Owatonna’s more long-term goals. If people have a positive impression of Owatonna as a place to visit, that will likely improve their perception of the community as a place to live or start a business.
The branding push for Owatonna started in 2021, when the chamber began scoping out marketing companies to help in the process. They settled on North Star, a Florida-based agency that assists smaller to medium-sized communities with branding.
“In simple terms, your community brand is what people say about you when you’re not around,” according to North Star’s website. “Branding is the process a community embarks upon to change, refine or improve what people are saying.”
Representatives from North Star pointed to the agency’s partnership with the Minnesota city of Marshall as an example of what they intend to do for Owatonna. North Star’s other clients are spread across across the country, from Aurora, Illinois, to Frankfort, Kentucky.
“We’re not going to tell you what your brand is, we’re going to uncover it from the folks that know it best,” explained North Star representative Sam Preston at the Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast last November.
As part of the research process, North Star created a survey to measure the perception of Owatonna within the community and the surrounding area. The survey received almost 2,000 responses, with approximately 300 from outside Owatonna. The data gleaned from the survey will provide the basis for Branding Owatonna’s next phase.
“We’re happy with the community’s response, that they took the time to be engaged with this,” said Chamber President Brad Meier.
The chamber is working on setting a date for the next public community discussion, which Meier expects will take place closer to the end of May. Following that discussion, North Star and Branding Owatonna will enter the creative phase of their process. With the research behind them, Meier is excited for what lies ahead.
We’re looking forward to being able to show progress and give people more information about what we’re doing.”
During the creative phase, North Star will design logos for the city of Owatonna, the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the MainStreet program, Owatonna Partners for Economic Development, and an all-purpose logo for the community as a whole.
The new logos will be the most visible component of Branding Owatonna, but the member organizations will be retooling every aspect of their communications to the public. Representatives of both Branding Owatonna and North Star have stressed that the member organizations will present a unified front to the public while retaining distinct identities.
Meier expects to have more results to unveil later this summer, likely in July or August. He recommends that anyone who wants to know more should visit Branding Owatonna’s website, where they can sign up for progress updates or apply to be a brand ambassador.
“It’s a great time to tell Owatonna’s story,” said Meier.