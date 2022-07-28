For more than a decade, the Blooming Prairie Youth Club has been holding an annual fundraising Ribfest to benefit activities and more for the kids of the club beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The fest is the club’s primary fundraiser each year, and after a couple of scaled back years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of volunteers, Board President Josi Christy said this year is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet.
“We’re adding some new things, and bringing back some aspects we haven’t done for a few years,” she said. “We are all so excited and ready to raise some money.”
One of the new events coming to the annual fundraising event this year is the inaugural “Go Goette” 5K run. This will be held in memory of Dean Goette, who died last year. Goette was an important part of the planning committee for the Ribfest. Christy said he helped smoke the dogs and was well known in the area for his big red truck and porkchop sandwiches.
“He was always at the fairs and Crazy Days,” Christy said. “He did a lot in this area, and we’re happy to begin this 5K run each year which will fund a new scholarship program through the Youth Club.”
She went on to say seniors in the Blooming Prairie School District will be able to apply for the scholarship, and all funds raised through the race will be given to recipients in the spring.
The funds raised through the rest of Ribfest will be put toward a new roof on the Youth Club building, as well as a brand new playground, which is supposed to be installed early next month.
“We plan to have a building dedication at the end of august to the man who donated the building to the Youth Club years ago,” Christy said. “There’s all kinds of exciting things going on.”
She and the committee were also excited to be bringing back the kids hamburger cook off this year, as well as the rib cook off with double the participants from last year.
“We have 10 spots available and so far seven have signed up,” Christy said. “Last year for the rib cook off, we only had seven cooks and this year we have 14.”
Among the options of good food and snacks to eat will be dozens of items in silent and live auctions.
“We have gotten some really cool donations,” she said. “There is so much love and support in this community from the local businesses and organizations down to our volunteers and the people. It’s really great to see how much love and support we receive for this.”
Guests will have the opportunity to get a ride down to the Servicemen's Club from the high school in style, either by golf cart or mule-drawn wagon.
“All of the activities are outside this year weather permitting so we were lucky to have Miner’s Outdoors donate golf carts for shutting people to and from the club,” Christy said. “Dwight Smith will also be there with his mule and wagon to shuttle people too.”