This time of year has been a big deal for the small town of Blooming Prairie for more than two decades as local businesses, homes and the field along Highway 218 turn pink in solidarity with those affected by cancer. Each flag represents a person or family who has been affected by cancer.

The field of flags along Highway 218 in Blooming Prairie is unmistakeable and eye catching for passersby signaling the beginning of the upcoming activities. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Of the 250 flag poles, many have smaller flags attached in honor or or in memory of someone who has battled cancer. Some poles have more than one small flag dedicated to a friend or loved one. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
