This time of year has been a big deal for the small town of Blooming Prairie for more than two decades as local businesses, homes and the field along Highway 218 turn pink in solidarity with those affected by cancer. Each flag represents a person or family who has been affected by cancer.
Connie Trom has dedicated much of her time to the BP Cancer Group and supporting those affected by cancer after her husband lost his battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer in 2013.
"Cheri asked me to be a member after my husband passed away," Trom said. "I'm glad she did because when cancer hits your family you just have this feeling of helplessness. His cancer was terminal, and when you get that news there's nothing you can do except be there for your loved one. For me, this is my way to help raise money so the researchers and scientists can do their work and find a cure."
She said she would encourage anyone to take a walk through the field of flags to truly get a sense of just how many people can be affected by cancer in a relatively small area.
"It makes you emotional to be out there," Trom said. "There's flags out there for my family, for kids and for people in the community I know well. It really makes you think wow, for such a small town to have that many people affected by cancer is crazy."
Trom decided to make a commitment to help other families and community members in whatever way she could and each year around this time, she is constantly reminded of the generosity of Blooming Prairie and surrounding the surrounding communities.
Last week, the BP Cancer Group hosted gun bingo and their 21st annual two-day live auction. Cheri Krejci has been a prominent member of the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group for more than 18 years. When she was first involved, she and other members had no idea it would turn into today’s success.
This year, between the gun bingo, auction, field of flags and mums sales, the group was able to raise more than $114,000.
"The tent was full for the auction and the gun bingo," Krejci said. "We sold out the 220 seats for gun bingo and more than 250 flags for the poles. It was a really great weekend."
During last year's 20th annual celebration, the group crushed several fundraising records both with the auction, bingo and during the November Eagles Cancer Telethon, and crossing the threshold of $1 million raised over the last two decades.
Many businesses on Main Street, along with the light posts, were decorated pink in support of the group and cancer awareness. Many homes throughout the small town could also be seen flying pink and other colored flags associated with a specific type of cancer.
"Cancer has affected almost all of us in some way," Krejci said. "Seeing everyone show up and support the group in such a big way is a great opportunity for all of us to help fight back.
The money raised over the weekend, along with funds raised at all other events the group hosts, is donated to local cancer research organizations such as the Eagles Telethon for Cancer Research, Hormel Institute in Austin, and the University of Minnesota Cancer Research Center.
Money is also dedicated to the Community Fund, which is put back into the community and surrounding areas to assist families fighting cancer in the regions that aren’t covered by insurance, such as gift cards for gas, utility bills and meals.
According to the American Cancer Society, this year along there are approximately 5,250 new cases of cancer reported every day and 1,670 deaths.