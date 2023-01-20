As the snow continues to fall and some people spend more time indoors, cabin fever can begin to set in. Next week, however, things will be heating up outside in Owatonna as the town will be alive with celebrations for the Bold and Cold Winter Festival kicking off Monday. 

Downtown will be bustling with sales at many businesses throughout the winter festival weekend, leaving everyone excited for the Bold and Cold Winter Festival — especially Matt Jessop and the team at Owatonna Shoe. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


City workers begin filling boxes to freeze over the weekend which will soon turn into elaborate sculptures as part of the Bold and Cold snow sculpture competition. The Bold and Cold Winter Festival kicks off Monday and activities are planned around the city throughout the week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
New to the Bold and Cold Winter Festival this year will be a luminary walk from the Brooktree Clubhouse down to Mineral Springs Park. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Parks and Rec)

