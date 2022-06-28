Not long after the conclusion of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration in Blooming Prairie last year did the planning for this year commence.
Though Independence Day is on Monday, that is not stopping the small town from making an entire weekend of celebrations, beginning on Saturday, and expecting thousands of visitors.
“One thing that remains true year to year is how much people love it and the fun they have," said Suzi Burt, parade coordinator. "I've been involved in the parade for many years and in and out of several of the jobs, so it's great to see so many people come and there's lots to do."
Keeping fingers crossed for good weather seems to be on the minds of many for the upcoming three-day celebration. While there is a backup plan for fireworks, the parade and activities are at the mercy of the elements.
"I don't know if we've ever had three full days of activities," Burt said. "There's things at Victory Field, the city park and all over town to see and do."
The celebration begins Saturday morning with the Red, White, and Boom 5K race, followed by a volleyball tournament at Victory Field. Attendees can enjoy an adult beverage at the beer gardens at Victory Field all day, and the kids can participate in many activities including inflatables at Victory Field.
The evening will conclude with a street dance outside J&H Liquor on Main Street featuring music by the band Smokescreen.
Burt said there will be food vendors at the city park as usual, as well as some down by Victory Field.
An antique tractor show and tractor pull will kick off the activities and attractions on Sunday. 2U Entertainment will be at Victory Field, allowing kids and adults of all ages to play the video games of their choice. There will also be a beanbag tournament and a kid's pedal tractor pull in the afternoon. Teens can enjoy a dance of their own at the city park starting at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Joe Motl, one of the co-chairs on the planning committee, said one of the goals was to bring in new things to keep the tradition alive and attracting more and continued attendance.
"We want to bring that spark back," Motl said. "We want to keep evolving and keep the tradition of the Fourth, but we have to move with the times to keep people interested."
He said there will be 17 food vendors total, and many more activities and attractions for the kids.
The festivities will continue through the holiday Monday, with a 2:30 p.m. start time for the parade.
"There's about 80 so far that have signed up for the parade," Burt said. "That's about 20 more than we had last year, so it will be a good one."
She said after having to cancel the celebration in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the easing back to normalcy last year kept some people home and the celebrations smaller.
Motl said he and the rest of the committee could still use some volunteers to help out on the event, or even to volunteer with next years celebration and other upcoming events.
More information and a full list of activities and times can be found at www.bloomingprairie.com