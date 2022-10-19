For the third consecutive week, "DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has topped the charts on Netflix, with more than 700 million hours viewed terrorizing, thrilling and piquing the interest of true crime lovers everywhere.
Blooming Prairie native Josh Braaten guest starred in the limited series as the young version of Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's father. The streaming platform didn't promote the show much pending its release, and Braaten said he wasn't expecting the massive success.
"I wasn't expecting it to get has big as it is," he said. "I was mainly hoping people would appreciate the hard work that went into it and hoping people would get to hear a new side of the story they didn't know or see in the news."
The show hasn't been without its criticisms, with several family members of the serial killer's real life victims voicing their dislike for the series and accusing showrunners of "glorifying" the atrocities that were committed against more than a dozen young men in the late '70s to early '90s. Braaten said he personally hasn't seen much of the criticisms other than brief mentions in passing.
"Our goal in the show was to tell the story as authentically as possible. I know there was never any intention to try to glorify Dahmer and make him seem exciting or cool, but when you put something like that on TV with lighting and music in a dramatic way, I guess it would be misconstrued that way," Braaten said. "For me personally, I don't see it. I was there working and seeing everything, and the ways we as actors and Ryan [Murphy], the producer, were trying to uncover and understand what went into Dahmer's evil ways."
He said throughout production, everyone working on the show was thinking about the victims and their families and strived to tell the story in the "right way."
"I was a bit sad to hear that we may have offended anyone by bringing up the atrocities this guy committed against the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities," Braaten said. "When Ryan does these shows, he's hoping to shed light on something that went wrong in the past and hoping to make the present and future world better especially for those communities. We want them to feel safer and better represented and basically just cared for by law enforcement, which wasn't happening at the time. I don't want anyone feeling we were sensationalizing the story. We just wanted to tell the truth."
In preparing for such an important and dark role, Braaten set out to YouTube and Google to watch as much footage of the real Lionel Dahmer to learn his mannerisms and get a feel for what he may have been like. He was able to collaborate with actor Richard Jenkins, who played the older version Lionel Dahmer for the bulk of the series.
"I called Richard and we talked for a while about what our ideas were and what he was thinking for the character," Braaten said. "At first, neither of us knew for sure which scenes we were doing, but it was so sweet because Richard was trying to give me as much as possible, but what it came down to was whether Evan [Peters] or Nick [Fisher] were playing Jeffrey in the scene."
Jenkins invited Braaten to observe him while he was filming some scenes in studio and Braaten was nearby for costume fittings.
"I got to watch Richard during the interrogation room scene where the detectives are telling him what they've discovered and he's holding a coffee cup and listening to all these terrible things," Braaten said. "This was great for me in deciding how I wanted to play the character. I often steal mannerisms from people I know, and getting to watch Richard for some 30 minutes, I knew what I was going to do. I think the series would have been different had he not been so helpful and let me watch and pull from how he chose to play the character. I've had many people tell me that it was a seamless transition from me to him, which is exactly what I wanted."
Braaten also stars as Ben Campbell in the Disney+ series "Secrets of Sulpher Springs," a mystery drama that involves time-travel, and is preparing for the release of the third season in the coming months. Braaten is hopeful the series will be renewed for a fourth season because, in his opinion, the third season is the best one yet.
As for now, Braaten is taking some time off in between series to enjoy his Minnesota roots by keeping up with the Timberwolves and Vikings, and hopes to visit his home state and family soon.