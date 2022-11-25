An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly led law enforcement on a motorcycle chase that started in Blooming Prairie and ended in Hayfield.
Isaiah Hayden Coffey, 24, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He is also facing misdemeanors for fleeing a peace officer on foot and driving after revocation. The charges stem from an incident that took place just before 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, a Blooming Prairie police officer observed a motorcycle without a displayed license plate. When the officer turned around on the motorcycle, the driver reportedly accelerated, driving approximately 15 mph over the speed limit. After activating both his emergency lights and siren, the officer reported the driver continuing to speed away, eventually reaching up to 80 mph in a 60 mph zone.
The suspect reportedly continued to Hayfield, where he started driving through a grassy field and the ditch area near Highway 56. While in the ditch, the driver reportedly lost control and crashed the motorcycle, jumping off and running away.
Court records show a Dodge County deputy located the suspect in the wooded area behind Casey's General Store. The chase lasted roughly nine minutes from start to finish.
The suspect was identified as Coffey, who allegedly told the deputy he had warrants out for stuff that he "did not even do." When asked if he had anything on him, Coffey reportedly told law enforcement he had a "dirty needle" in his pocket and later admitted to having used meth the day before.
Coffey had felony warrants for his arrest from Dodge County for terroristic threats, assault and firearm possession. His driving status is currently revoked, according to court documents.
Coffey has a sordid criminal history, with felony convictions dating back to 2016 for burglary, drug possession and possessing a firearm across multiple southern Minnesota counties.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.